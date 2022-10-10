Genf, die Dritte – Action!

Die Szenerie Schmiede Designsim hat ihr Erstlingswerk veröffentlicht. Es ist der GENEVA COINTRIN AIRPORT (ICAO: LSGG) für PREPAR3D v5. Der Flughafen verfügt über das kürzlich gebaute East Wing Terminal für interkontinentale Destinationen und das Est Parking. Die Szenerie spiegelt den gesamten Flughafen wider und ist mit Prepar3D V5 SDK kompiliert. Für knapp 18 EUR im simMarket.
Features
- Animated SODE jetways
- Dynamic lights
- Native P3D ground with HD textures
- Volumetric grass
- Detailed airport objects and vehicles
- Night environment
- Custom taxiway signs with realistic night textures
- Custom runway and taxiway lights