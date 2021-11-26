Für Nostalgiker – Starfighter fliegen mit dem MSFS

Das italienische Sim Skunk Works Team hat den legendären Lockheed TF-104G Starfighter diese Woche für den MSFS auf den Markt gebracht.

Es handelt sich hier erstmal um die zweisitzige Trainer Version des Starfighters. Dieser bietet allerdings die gleichen beeindruckenden Flugleistungen wie der Einsitzer. Der `Zipper` setzte in den 50er Jahren einige neue Geschwindigkeits- (2260 km/h) und Höhenrekorde (31.500m).

Auch bei der deutschen Luftwaffe war der Düsenjäger zahlreich im Einsatz und erreichte leider auch traurige Berühmtheit. Durch die Stummelflügel ist der Jet im Langsamflug extrem kritisch zu fliegen und dies führte zu Unfällen.

Mittlerweile hat der Starfighter seine Karriere beendet. In den USA gibt es zwar noch das eine oder andere flugfähige Modell im privaten Besitz, aber ansonsten ist er nur im Museum zu bestaunen (z.B. im deutschen Museum in München).

Das Add-on von Sim Skunk Works hat laut Leistungsbeschreibung ein komplexes Flugverhalten, authentische Sounds und alle Systeme des echten Fliegers:

MODEL

Highly detailed model, fully animated, both front and rear cockpit

Highly detailed 3D cockpit, fully animated and working

Complete 3D-lights systems both internal and external

TEXTURES

multinational liveries

A complete paintkit will soon be available for painters (upon request)

SYSTEMS

Almost all real systems have been modelled and working as the real thing

Flight dynamics modelled 99% close to the real aircraft;

fully tested and validated by qualified real-world F-104 pilot

Fully functional and close to real NASARR R-15, A/G and A/A mode with:

– STT (Single track target)

– LOCK-ON

– ATTACK

– GROUND MAP PENCIL

– GROUND MAP SPOILER

– CONTOUR MAP

– TERRAIN AVOIDANCE

Aerodynamic pitch up, inertia coupling and BLC system reproduced

Payload drop actually changes aircraft weight, balance and drag as well

Inertial navigator Litton LN-3 fully implemented

DDI (DYNAMIC DRAG INDEX)

The SSW F/RF-104G uses the Dynamic Drag Index concept; i.e. when you load/drop external loads not only is the GW changed but also the drag coefficient is affected and the model aerodynamics change accordingly. This is particularly important in the F-104 where external loads affect greatly the dynamic behaviour of the model.

SOUND SET

A custom sound set has been developed from scratch, using live recording to give you a full immersion into the Zipper environment. If you are a Zipper fan,you will enjoy staying outside and ‚playing‘ with the throttle, listening to it’s unique voice.

Das Produkt kann bei simMarket für knappe 36 Euro erworben werden. Die Downloadgrösse beträgt 1,2 Gigabyte.