FSExpo – Las Vegas | canceled

Man konnte es schon fast ahnen, als ein “special announcement” seitens des Veranstalters angekündigt wurde. Und so kam es dann auch, die FSExpo 2020 in Las Vegas wurde aufgrund der Ausbreitung des COVID-19 Virus abgesagt. Karteninhaber können nun entscheiden ob sie eine Erstattung beanspruchen, oder ihre Karte für 2021 vortragen lassen um die Veranstaltung zu unterstützen. Beim Vortrag erhält man zu dem ein Upgrade auf den “All- Access Pass”.

A Message from the Co-Founders

Regarding the cancelation of FlightSimExpo 2020

For the past few months, we have been monitoring the global health pandemic. We watched with sadness as E3, AERO, Sun ‘n Fun, and other big events in gaming and aviation were canceled or postponed. And we engaged with you, the community, to tell us what the best course of action would be for FlightSimExpo.

In accordance with the community’s wishes, in-line with feedback we’ve received from developers from across the industry, and—most importantly—with the health and safety of our participants in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel FlightSimExpo 2020 and focus our efforts on 2021. It’s sad news, and one of the hardest things we’ve had to do as event organizers. But it’s also the right thing to do.

A special thanks to all the attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, media partners, and speakers who committed to the event this year. Because of you, FlightSimExpo 2020 was on track to be our biggest show yet. Although we won’t meet in person this year, we are comforted to know that flight simulation is playing an important role in people’s lives these days, both for pilots who want to stay proficient and for simmers who love the hobby.

Stay safe, stay healthy, stay home, and keep simming. From us and the many volunteers who help make this event possible, thank you for the emails and messages of support you’ve been sending over the past several weeks. As always, the community is who we do this for.

The show will go on, in 2021.

–Evan and Phil

Quelle: FSExpo Website