FS2CREW – Pushback Express für MSFS

Es soll “das letzte Pushback Addon sein, das man sich kauft” – und nun ist es da. FS2Crew veröffentlicht das angekündigte Pushback AddOn für den Microsoft Flight Simulator. Bis zum 14.10. gibt das Pushback System mit 20% Rabatt. Ab dann wird es knapp 29 EUR kosten.
MAIN FEATURES:
- Three pushback modes: RUDDER CONTROL, WINDOW BUTTONS and DISTANCE.
- Option to steer the tug manually (essentially, create your own custom route).
- Works with any type of aircraft (Airline to GA).
- Ability to “Push and Pull” the aircraft to the desired spot.
- Towing (requires users to steer the tug).
- Pre-flight events with automatic jetway/door control.
- Works at all airports.
- International voice sets.
- Built in tool-tips makes learning the software super easy.
- And more!
MODELS:
- Version 1.0 uses the stock pushback tug. As Asobo develops the SDKs, we will incorporate our own vehicle and human models as soon as it is technically possible. We expect it will take Asobo another full year before the SDKs are ready for custom models.
INTERNATIONAL VOICE SETS FOR GROUND CREW & PILOT VOICES:
- American
- British
- Australian
- German
- French
- Spanish
- Asian
- More will be added!
29€ für n Pushback Tool, das den MSFS eigenen Truck verwendet – ganz ehrlich, da warte ich auf sowas wie “Better Pushback” zur Zeit kommen eh so viele Freeware Sachen, da spar ich mir die Kohle. Für 10€ hätt ichs angeschaut, aber der Preis is einfach ein Witz..
Als Alternative:
https://flightsim.to/file/853/pushback-helper-v2-0
Die Reaktionen zu diesem Addon auf einer beliebten internationalen FS-News-Website waren ja schon eindeutig…