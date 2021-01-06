Freeware: VFR MEGA Pack für Krakau/Balice in Polen

In vielen hundert Stunden Arbeit, haben Lotar Tomczyk und Jakub Mista der Stadt Krakau und der Region ein reales Umfeld eingehaucht und dabei eine Menge 3D Gebäude erstellt und korrekt platziert. Seit 12 Jahren ist die Szenerie in ständiger Weiterentwicklung.
Enthalten ist die Altstadt der polnischen Metropole, mit ihren zahlreichen Denkmälern und historischen Gebäuden sowie die angrenzenden Stadtteile. Außerdem sind noch viele Schlösser und andere historische Objekte in der Umgebung umgesetzt worden.
Die Szenerie wurde im FSX und PREPAR3D getestet. Der knapp 165 MB große Download ist auf flyawaysimulation.com zu finden.
Aber lassen wir doch einfach die Bilder sprechen…
Hier ein Auszug der Landmarks:
- Old Town square
- Cloth Hall on the Old Town square
- Jagiellonian University
- St. Mary’s Church on the market square famed for the magnificent wooden altarpiece from Wit Stwosch and the lone trumpeter in the high tower who plays each hour the “Hejnal Mariacki”.
- Church on the Rock where Bishop Stanislaw of Poland was in 1079 beheaded and dismembered. Many famous persons of merit for culture are buried here
- Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul
- Cathedral on the Wawel castle with 19 chapels and Zygmunt bells
- Church of St. Wojciech (Wenzel) from X century on the market square
- Basilica Saint Francis of Assisi
- Old Synagogue
- High Synagogue
- Tempel Synagogue
- Orthodox church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross
- Tenement house with three minarets
- Schindler’s museum
- Old Town castle
- Fortresses
- Barbacana de Cracovia
- Rakowiecki cemetery
- Building of University of Dental Clinic
- Building of Economical University
- Cracovia stadium
- Wisla Krakow stadium
- Kosciuszko Mound
- Pilsucki mound
- Old Theatre
- Arts Society Gallery
- Slowacki Theatre
- Convent of the Norbertine Sisters
- Bielany Monastery
- Moravica Monastery
- Tyniec Monastery
- Ruins of the Castle – Tenczyn
- Ruins of the Castle – Ojcow
- Castle – Pieskowa Skala
- Hercules’s mace
- Jan Matejko square with historical buildings