FranceVFR – Lille erhältlich

Wer auf der Suche nach einem kleinen aber feinen Platz in Europa ist, könnte an der FranceVFR Umsetzung von Lille [LFQQ] gefallen finden. Lille ist Hauptstadt der Region Hauts-de-France und liegt in direkter Nachbarschaft zur belgischen Grenze. Der Airport ist kompatibel zu P3DV4 und V5 und schlägt mit 16,33€ zu buche im simMarket.
Features
– Ground textures of 0.25 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.
– Autogen buildings and vegetation including night textures.
– Detailed photo-realistictarmacs and taxiways
– Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
– Development process 100% SDK specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
– SIA VAC – IAC – ARRDEP charts provided.
Lille kann sogar mit allerhand Verbindungen aufwarten
- Aegean Airlines
Seasonal: Athens
- Air Algérie
Algiers, Constantine, Oran
- Air France
Bordeaux, Brest, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Strasbourg, Toulouse
Seasonal: Calvi
- easyJet
Bordeaux, Faro, Lisbon, Nantes, Naples, Nice, Toulouse
Seasonal: Biarritz
- easyJet Switzerland
Geneva
- Nouvelair
Seasonal: Djerba
- Ryanair
Bordeaux, Toulouse
Seasonal: Porto
- Smartwings
Seasonal: Faro, Heraklion, Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Tenerife–South, Varna
- TUI fly Belgium
Seasonal: Agadir, Antalya, Béjaïa, Casablanca, Djerba, Enfidha, Fez Heraklion, Ibiza, İzmir, Málaga, Marrakesh, Nador, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Tenerife–South, Tlemcen
- Volotea
Seasonal: Ajaccio, Bastia, Biarritz, Figari, Montpellier, Perpignan
- Vueling
Seasonal: Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca