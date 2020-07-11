simFlight.DE
P3D4/P3D5

FranceVFR – Lille erhältlich

Wer auf der Suche nach einem kleinen aber feinen Platz in Europa ist, könnte an der FranceVFR Umsetzung von Lille [LFQQ] gefallen finden. Lille ist Hauptstadt der Region Hauts-de-France und liegt in direkter Nachbarschaft zur belgischen Grenze. Der Airport ist kompatibel zu P3DV4 und V5 und schlägt mit 16,33€ zu buche im simMarket.

Features

– Ground textures of 0.25 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.
– Autogen buildings and vegetation including night textures.
– Detailed photo-realistictarmacs and taxiways
– Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
– Development process 100% SDK specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
– SIA  VAC – IAC – ARRDEP charts provided.

Lille kann sogar mit allerhand Verbindungen aufwarten

  • Aegean Airlines
    Seasonal: Athens
  • Air Algérie
    Algiers, Constantine, Oran
  • Air France
    Bordeaux, Brest, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Strasbourg, Toulouse
    Seasonal: Calvi
  • easyJet
    Bordeaux, Faro, Lisbon, Nantes, Naples, Nice, Toulouse
    Seasonal: Biarritz
  • easyJet Switzerland
    Geneva
  • Nouvelair
    Seasonal: Djerba
  • Ryanair
    Bordeaux, Toulouse
    Seasonal: Porto
  • Smartwings
    Seasonal: Faro, Heraklion, Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Tenerife–South, Varna
  • TUI fly Belgium
    Seasonal: Agadir, Antalya, Béjaïa, Casablanca, Djerba, Enfidha, Fez Heraklion, Ibiza, İzmir, Málaga, Marrakesh, Nador, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes, Tenerife–South, Tlemcen
  • Volotea
    Seasonal: Ajaccio, Bastia, Biarritz, Figari, Montpellier, Perpignan
  • Vueling
    Seasonal: Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca

