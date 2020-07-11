FranceVFR – Lille erhältlich

Wer auf der Suche nach einem kleinen aber feinen Platz in Europa ist, könnte an der FranceVFR Umsetzung von Lille [LFQQ] gefallen finden. Lille ist Hauptstadt der Region Hauts-de-France und liegt in direkter Nachbarschaft zur belgischen Grenze. Der Airport ist kompatibel zu P3DV4 und V5 und schlägt mit 16,33€ zu buche im simMarket.

Features

– Ground textures of 0.25 meter / pixel resolution from aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition (summer only) including night textures.

– Autogen buildings and vegetation including night textures.

– Detailed photo-realistictarmacs and taxiways

– Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

– Development process 100% SDK specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

– SIA VAC – IAC – ARRDEP charts provided.

Lille kann sogar mit allerhand Verbindungen aufwarten