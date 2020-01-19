Aktuell
France VFR – Rhone Alpes VFR Vol.2

France VFR haben wieder zugeschlagen. Diesmal mit dem zweiten Abschnitt der Rhone Alpes Flächenszenerie. Wie auch schon bei Vol.1 kommt im Bereich des Autogen auch hier wieder die 3D Automation zur Anwendung. Diese von France VFR entwickelte Technologie ermöglicht es Autogen noch dichter und genauer zu platzieren. Die FSX und P3DV4 Version sind als getrennte Pakete für jeweils 34,61€ im simMarket zu bekommen.

Features

  • Ground textures from 0.85 to 1 meter / pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition in Flight Simulator X® (summer only).
  • Dedicated mesh with high definition 4.75 meters (LOD13).
  • Lakes and rivers with navigable waters fitting the texture.
  • Transparency management of the seabed on the entire scene.
  • Semi-detailed airports including flatten platform correction.
  • Obstacles and VFR landmarks modeled on the entire scene including the official SIA database (antennas, towers, water towers, wind turbines, various constructions …).
  • Hundreds of thousands of objects and notable buildings integrated into the environment (churches, power plants, silos, castles, industrial tanks, bridges, tolls, cranes, boats, streetlights, road signs …).
  • Integration of 3D Automation® technology allowing multi-million buildings and realistic vegetation areas fitting geographic specs.
  • Extremely dense and optimized vegetation coverage using a custom rendering module controlled by artificial intelligence (AI).
  • Autogen buildings including additional specific and optimized 3D variations.
  • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
  • Development process 100% Microsoft ® SDK specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.
Abdeckung Rhone Alps Vol.2
227306_VFRRA2P3D_38
227302_VFRRA2P3D_42
227300_VFRRA2P3D_44
227296_VFRRA2P3D_48
227295_VFRRA2P3D_01
227292_VFRRA2P3D_04
227290_VFRRA2P3D_06
227285_VFRRA2P3D_11
227283_VFRRA2P3D_13
227279_VFRRA2P3D_17
227272_VFRRA2P3D_24
227271_VFRRA2P3D_25

Rhone Alpes Vol.1 ist ebenfalls für FSX und P3DV4 im simMarket für 34,61€ zu bekommen.

Abdeckung Rhone Alps Vol.1

