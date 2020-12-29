simFlight.DE
flyTampa aktualisiert Amsterdam für P3Dv5

Auf Facebook ist zu lesen, dass das Entwicklerteam den Großflughafen in den Niederlanden aktualisiert haben. Er kann mit dem hauseigenen “Universal Installer” und der Eingabe des Produktkeys installiert werden.

Updates:
  • Implemented FlyTampa Universal Installer
  • Improved P3Dv5 compatibility
  • Corrected airport elevation problems
  • Automatic seasonal texture switches
  • Optimised autogen around the airport
  • Airport dynamic lights
  • Optimised city 3D lights
  • Airport lights switch on automatically at low-visibility
  • Fixed ground texture artifacts
  • Functional VDGS units for P3Dv5
*If you have previously installed FlyTampa-Amsterdam in a directory/location, which is different than the one you will be using to install v1.3, then you will first need to manually remove the older version’s folders and files, listed below:
***\FlyTampa\Amsterdam
***\FlyTampa\Amsterdam_LC
***\scenery\world\scenery\AFX_EHAM_flytampa_dummy.bgl

