Flughafen Stuttgart – jetzt auch für P3Dv5

Digital Design und JustSim haben den Stuttgart Airport zu P3Dv5 kompatibel gemacht. Wenn man die Featurelisten vergleicht, erkennt man auf den ersten Blick keine Veränderungen zum P3Dv4.x Vorgänger. Der mehr als 1 Gigabyte größere Download und auch ein Vergleich der Vorschaubilder zeigen, dass z.B. Texturen auf dem Vorfeld den realen Begebenheiten angepasst wurden.
Wir haben beim CEO Andrei Bakanov nochmal nachgefragt und erfahren, dass es u.a. noch folgende Verbesserungen zur Vorversion gibt:
- GSX settings have been changed.
- Dynamic lighting has been modified.
- Navigation data has been updated as of December 2020
- Several models, including the passenger terminal, have been modified and optimized and compiled with the new P3Dv5 SDK
Der Flughafen kostet für Neukunden knapp 24 EUR, Bestandskunden der P3Dv4.4+ Version können für knapp 6 EUR Upgraden.
Features:
- Fully compatible with FTX Global Base and FTX Global Vector by ORBX
- Fully compatible with FTX Germany South by ORBX (special phototerrain version for FTX openLC Europe as bonus) – see a manual for scenery after installation!
- Fully compatible with PILOT’S FSG – FS GLOBAL 2018 FTX and default mesh
- Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings
- Ground polygons made with the requirements of the SDK Prepad3D-PBR materials used.
- Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) (12BPILOT or GSX Ground Service versions) – see a manual for scenery after installation!
- Animated SODE Jetways
- Custom GSX Ground Service settings for scenery (parking’s specifications, vehicles, pushback and boarding services) – see a manual for scenery after installation!
- Dynamic lighting of the apron
- 3D models now use PBR materials (SDK 4.4)
- High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures
- High resolution building textures
- Many animated custom ground vehicles.
- Surrounding area with custom autogen
- Fully AI traffic compatible with accurat AFCAD file
- Excellent night effects
- 3D birds
- 3D grass
- Optimized for excellent performance
- Fully 3d taxiways lighting
- Automatic season change for vegatation, high resolution phototerrain
- Realistic reflections on glass
- Inclusion of manual in PDF format