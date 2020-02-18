Flughafen Johannes Paul II. Krakau-Balice – v3 ist da…

Drzewiecki Design hat die Vorgänger Version von Kraków Airport überarbeitet und für FSX und P3D veröffentlicht. Neu in v3 ist der Flugplatz EPKC und zahlreiche Landmarks wie z.B. das Polish Aviation Museum. Das Hauptterminal von EPKK, wie viele andere Gebäude wurden komplett neu modilliert und verbessert. Neue Jetways, eine verbesserte Bodenmarkierung und Beleuchtung ist ebenfalls enthalten. Bestandskunden der Vorgängerversion können die Version für knapp 21 EUR erstehen, Neukunden zahlen knapp 27 EUR.
SCENERY FEATURES
- High quality scenery of EPKK Kraków Airport
- EPKC Czyżyny airport and the Polish Aviation Museum
- Photoreal Kraków city with landmarks and autogen
- Custom model of the whole Kraków Old Town
- Up-to-date airport layout, detailed markings
- SODE jetways, custom animations and automatic seasonal changes
- Highly realistic, user-controllable and weather-dependent airport lighting
- 3D people, ground vehicles, optional static aircraft
- Native P3Dv4 features, dynamic lighting
New in version 3:
- EPKC airport and the Polish Aviation Museum added
- Whole Krakow Old Town custom model, numerous new landmarks, new orthophotos
- EPKK: main terminal built from scratch with the whole interior, many other significant buildings built from scratch, new jetways, highly upgraded ground poly, markings, lighting and airport surroundings
COMPATIBILITY
EPKK Kraków X v2 is compatible with all Drzewiecki Design products, all ORBX products, all PILOT’S products and all Megascenery products. It is not compatible with other products featuring included airports.
