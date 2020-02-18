Flughafen Johannes Paul II. Krakau-Balice – v3 ist da…

Drzewiecki Design hat die Vorgänger Version von Kraków Airport überarbeitet und für FSX und P3D veröffentlicht. Neu in v3 ist der Flugplatz EPKC und zahlreiche Landmarks wie z.B. das Polish Aviation Museum. Das Hauptterminal von EPKK, wie viele andere Gebäude wurden komplett neu modilliert und verbessert. Neue Jetways, eine verbesserte Bodenmarkierung und Beleuchtung ist ebenfalls enthalten. Bestandskunden der Vorgängerversion können die Version für knapp 21 EUR erstehen, Neukunden zahlen knapp 27 EUR.

SCENERY FEATURES

High quality scenery of EPKK Kraków Airport

EPKC Czyżyny airport and the Polish Aviation Museum

Photoreal Kraków city with landmarks and autogen

Custom model of the whole Kraków Old Town

Up-to-date airport layout, detailed markings

SODE jetways, custom animations and automatic seasonal changes

Highly realistic, user-controllable and weather-dependent airport lighting

3D people, ground vehicles, optional static aircraft

Native P3Dv4 features, dynamic lighting

New in version 3:

EPKC airport and the Polish Aviation Museum added

Whole Krakow Old Town custom model, numerous new landmarks, new orthophotos

EPKK: main terminal built from scratch with the whole interior, many other significant buildings built from scratch, new jetways, highly upgraded ground poly, markings, lighting and airport surroundings

COMPATIBILITY

EPKK Kraków X v2 is compatible with all Drzewiecki Design products, all ORBX products, all PILOT’S products and all Megascenery products. It is not compatible with other products featuring included airports.