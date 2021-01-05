Flughafen Dortmund für den Microsoft Flight Simulator

ARIMA hat den Airport mit dem ICAO EDLW in Nordrhein Westfalen umgesetzt. Neben PBR und dynamischen Lichtern, sind laut Produktbeschreibung auch der Apron und die Flughafengebäude hoch detailliert umgesetzt. Für etwas mehr als 17 EUR im simMarket zu haben.
Features of the Scenery :
- Highly Detailed dortmund Intl Airport (EDLW).
- Highly Detailed Airport Terminal , Buildings and installation Hangars and Ground Poly Design.
- Using Of PBR Textures.
- Corrected Main Apron And GAT Apron Elevation And Mesh Terrains.
- Full Airport Layout Redesigned (Parking Positions and Taxiways Realworld)
- Full Dynamic Lighting.
- Custom Animated Jetways, with Dynamic.
- Accurate Custom Taxiway Signs and Ground Markings.
- Frame Rates Friendly