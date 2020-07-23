Flightbeam feiert 10 Jahre. Und den neuen Sim.

Ob Washington Dulles, San Francisco oder St. Paul: Flightbeam bietet State-of-the-Art-Szenerien für den Prepar3D. Jetzt feiert Flightbeam sein 10-jähriges Bestehen. In einem kurzen Facebook-Statement blickt Flightbeam auf die vergangenen Jahre und bedankt sich bei allen, die es unterstützt haben. Und genau so erfolgreich wie in den letzten Jahren soll es wohl auch in den kommenden weitergehen:

At the same time, I would like to officially announce our work for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has been in full swing for some time. I believe this is the next generation platform and will be for the foreseeable future. Be sure to keep an eye out for specific announcements in the very near future about what we’re bringing to this brand new platform, from our various divisions of developers and myself.