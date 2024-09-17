Fenix A32X 2.2.0.351

Fenix Simulations hat ein kleines, aber wichtiges Update für ihre A320-Simulation veröffentlicht. Der Hauptfokus des Patches liegt auf der Behebung eines kritischen Problems, bei dem die Triebwerke bei einigen wenigen Nutzern spontan Feuer fingen. Diese Korrektur wurde schnell umgesetzt, um betroffenen Kunden eine sofortige Lösung zu bieten.
Zusätzlich enthält das Update einige kleinere Verbesserungen der Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Ein interessantes Detail ist die Einführung einer neuen Konfiguration für die A319-Variante: Es wurde eine zusätzliche Fensterreihe im hinteren Bereich hinzugefügt, was eine zusätzliche Sitzreihe in der Kabine sowie eine komplett neue hintere Bordküche mit sich bringt.
Fenix arbeitet derzeit an einem umfangreicheren Update, das sich unter anderem mit den Pitch-Oszillationen befassen soll – ein Problem, das sich als deutlich komplexer herausgestellt hat als ursprünglich angenommen.
Für visuelle Eindrücke der neuen A319-Konfiguration wurden Screenshots bereitgestellt, die die Änderungen verdeutlichen.
Hier das komplette Changelog A32X 2.2.0.351:
Known Issues
- Pitch oscillation issues still being actively worked on, not yet resolved (a fix is currently in dev)
Avionics and Systems
- Added support for physical ACARS printers including separate auto-print options for ACARS and TELEX
- Added support for SayIntentions ACARS
- Added Lvar for PCA
- Added ambient light sensors to DU/DCDU/ISIS/MCDU
- Added TELEX message sender to AOC MSG DISPLAY page
- Modified how RETARD is triggered internally
- Improved sensitivity of centreline bumps
- Improved logging around Hoppie
- Improved A319 VNAV performance
- Improved logging around Fenix hooking/startup
- Fixed numeric-only aircraft registrations not showing on the placard
- Fixed 8.33 KHz frequencies like 121.555 not being selectable
- Fixed placement of “H” in chrono display
- Fixed typo in LGCIU failures
- Fixed various potential crashes throughout the systems
- Fixed payload being wiped when aircraft weights are reset
- Fixed “DON’T SINK” GPWS callout not being played
- Fixed bug when descent segment initial altitude is above the ceiling
- Fixed incorrect FROM in Hoppie TELEX messages
- Fixed CHR/stopwatch not resetting to a negative time value
- Fixed aircraft payload stations being reset
- Fixed some ACARS printers not showing
Art and Sound
- Added hubcaps to A320 model
- Added A319 high density configuration
- Reduced VRAM usage in interior
- General sound fixes & improvements
- RETARD looping infinitely should be solved, if it is, David is going on vacation
- BATT whine volume decreased
- Gear extension whine improved
- Cabin packs/wind vol adjustments
- Fixed several CFM sound regressions
- Fixed A319 and A320 slat marking missing
- Fixed logic for RETARD using max loop length
- Fixed tooltips not showing on A319 & A321
EFB
- Massively improved take-off performance code
- Fixed DLH OFPs missing weather information
- Improved settings page design
- Fixed brightness not persisting between sessions
- Fixed numeric input entry
- Fixed incorrect number of rows on A319 seat map
- Fixed “adjust planned weights” being incorrect in lbs
- Fixed EFB brightness not being saved
Flight and Engine Models
- Minor adjustment to flaps 3 & full drag on A319
- Gently adjusted differential braking so the airplane is not so wiggly during toe brake application.