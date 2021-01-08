Fast fertig: Tweed-New Haven Airport für MSFS

simFlight.DE
ORBX hat erste Vorschaubilder vom Airport in Connecticut, USA für den Microsoft Flight Simulator veröffentlicht. Zwei Start- und Landebahnen (die längste mit 1.707m) sind beim zwei größten Flughafen des Staates verfügbar. Die Szenerie wurde von Jorgan Gough “um”-gebaut und ist aktuell schon für PREPAR3D zu haben.

  • A true to life depiction of Tweed-New Haven Airport crafted from on-site photos
  • The largest Orbx airport in the north-eastern USA to date
  • Ultra HD airport buildings with meticulous attention to detail
  • Fully functional ground services
  • Native Microsoft ground poly in Full PBR
  • Perfectly located inside an enormous photogrammetry region with spectacular detail
  • Custom static aircraft & GSE created exclusively for KHVN
  • Optimized for best performance
  • Perfectly located for short flights to NYC, Boston and the entire north-east coast
  • Made compatible for Microsoft Flight Simulator by Jordan Gough

Mehr Infos und weitere Bilder im ORBX Forum.

sieht sehr nach dem bereits verfügbaren von Vref aus:
VREF SIMULATIONS – KHVN TWEED NEW HAVEN

https://secure.simmarket.com/vref-simulations-khvn-tweed-new-haven-airport-msfs-(de_14040).phtml

