Fast fertig: Tweed-New Haven Airport für MSFS

ORBX hat erste Vorschaubilder vom Airport in Connecticut, USA für den Microsoft Flight Simulator veröffentlicht. Zwei Start- und Landebahnen (die längste mit 1.707m) sind beim zwei größten Flughafen des Staates verfügbar. Die Szenerie wurde von Jorgan Gough “um”-gebaut und ist aktuell schon für PREPAR3D zu haben.
AT A GLANCE
- A true to life depiction of Tweed-New Haven Airport crafted from on-site photos
- The largest Orbx airport in the north-eastern USA to date
- Ultra HD airport buildings with meticulous attention to detail
- Fully functional ground services
- Native Microsoft ground poly in Full PBR
- Perfectly located inside an enormous photogrammetry region with spectacular detail
- Custom static aircraft & GSE created exclusively for KHVN
- Optimized for best performance
- Perfectly located for short flights to NYC, Boston and the entire north-east coast
- Made compatible for Microsoft Flight Simulator by Jordan Gough
Mehr Infos und weitere Bilder im ORBX Forum.
sieht sehr nach dem bereits verfügbaren von Vref aus:
VREF SIMULATIONS – KHVN TWEED NEW HAVEN
https://secure.simmarket.com/vref-simulations-khvn-tweed-new-haven-airport-msfs-(de_14040).phtml