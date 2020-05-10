Eyal Sim Design veröffentlicht Kos Island V2

GAYA Sim Kos Benutzer kennen diese Freeware- Perle schon, wird sie doch als Ergänzung zur Payware Szenerie empfohlen. Umso erfreulicher ist die Nachricht, dass die Insel nun auf Version 2 aktualisiert wurde und damit auch den P3DV5 unterstützt. Den Download findet ihr HIER. Wer sich erstmal ein Überblick verschaffen möchte findet HIER das Manual. Wir Sagen DANKE für diese tolle Freeware Arbeit.

Features:

· Detailed photoreal for the Whole island

· Full autogen for the dense areas

· Fully Compatible With Gaya Simulations Kos scenery

· Night lighting spread across the majority

· 4 Seasons are included with the photoreal, Fully matched with the scenery.