Einmal in den Hangar bitte: CRJ für MSFS und PREPAR3D

Aerosoft hat der CRJ sowohl im MSFS als auch im PREPAR3D ein Update verpasst. Für den MSFS gab es gleich zwei Updates (CRJ-Update 2 und 3), welches auch Änderungen am Flugmodell (Flaps und Slats), beinhaltet, die mit dem MSFS Sim Update 4 notwendig wurden. Auch die Throttle Probleme wurden mittlerweile von Hans Hartmann gelöst.
Update MSFS
Aufgrund der Menge an Änderungen ist das Update 2 nicht über den ASUpdater verfügbar, sondern erfordert einen erneuten Download im Shop-Account. Für das Update also erst die Version 1.0.3 herunterladen und dann
1) Wenn Sie Ihren CRJ auf dem In-Game (oder In-Sim) Marktplatz gekauft haben, starten Sie MSFS, gehen Sie zu Profil -> Content Manager, klicken Sie auf der linken Seite auf “Updates” und wählen Sie den CRJ aus der Liste aus. Klicken Sie nun auf “Herunterladen”.
2) Wenn Sie Ihren CRJ in einem anderen Store gekauft haben (u.a. Aerosoft, Simmarket etc.), starten Sie den Aerosoft Updater aus Ihrem Startmenü, wählen Sie den CRJ aus dem Microsoft Flight Simulator Zweig und klicken Sie auf “Update”.
um auf die letzte Version 1.0.4 zu kommen.
Update P3Dv4.5/P3Dv5
Einfach das Update mittels Aerosoft Updater herunterladen. 😉
Changes MSFS
- Changed ETA calculation to base on current UTC time instead of ATD
- Fixed NAV frequencies on MCDU Radio Page showing 0.0 after LOC tuned
- Fixed Coupled VNAV not initiating descent
- Limited range for PFD slip indicator
- Limited range for PFD flight director
- ETA calculation on MFD DATA FPLN Progress page
- ETA calculation on MCDU PERF INIT page 3/3
- Improvements to GPWS mode 3 (altitude loss after takeoff)
- Improvements to GPWS mode 5 (below glideslope)
- Flaps/Slats EICAS animation corrected
- Flaps/Slats exterior model animation corrected
- Added custom glide path calculation
- Adapted GS Hold to custom GS
- Fixed wrong lbs-kg conversion in EFB ZFW input
- Removed duplicate PA “Remain Seated” after landing
- Added “Low cost carrier” mode for PA and FD announcements (no drinks, no coffee, no sandwiches)
- Increased volume for Gear Up/Down sounds inside the cockpit
- VNAV improvements. Better handling of intermediate level offs
- Fixed EFB ZFW input
- Fixed transparency issue with CRJ-550/700 LOD1 models
- Added functions to allow 180+ degree turns into a given direction
- Added reduced bank angle to MSFS version
- Fixed CF Leg drawing for right turns (Test case: EGHH/26 – EGHH/ILS26/BIA)
- Verified CF Leg drawing for left turns (Test case: EGHI/20 – EGHI/20/EAS)
- Last direct waypoint now disappears from DIR INTC page after the aircraft passed it.
- Fixed route zig zagging
- Fixed bearing pointers
- Fixed missing SID-Enroute transitions at end of list
- Fixed wrong heading calculation if both longitudes on a track are equal
- Added support for hardware flaps axis
- Added support for hardware spoiler axis
- Fixed ALT mode switching to ALTS CAP instead of PITCH
- Added icao_xxx entries to aircraft.cfg
- Updated CRJ-550 model
- Custom Glideslope Hold
- Landing and takeoff behavior improvements in flight model
- Fixed arc and radius to fix drawing routines
- New throttle control mechanics via Simconnect
- Improved ground and flight spoiler effects
- Cruise performance fine tuned to new atmospheric model
- Take off rotation improved by modified slats/flaps behaviour and new V-Stabilizer calculation
- Improved flight spoiler to meet real world descent rates
- Improved ground spoiler effect for correct lift dumping effect at touch down
- Over all stability in flight improved to feel less wind and turbulence effects
- All flaps stages matching operating handbook reference data and are based on new flaps model
- Correct CoG empty display in modified UI
- UI Load stations with max value reference data
- Fixed (INTC) to Arc leg sequencing (GCFV/01 LORP4Q SID)
- Added arrow in flightplan display for arc legs (RF/AF) with the overfly flag set
Changes CRJ Professional Service Pack 3 (v2.5) for Lockheed Martin Prepar3D 4.5 and 5.1+
- Changed ETA calculation to base on current UTC time instead of ATD
- Fixed NAV frequencies on MCDU Radio Page showing 0.0 after LOC tuned
- Fixed Coupled VNAV not initiating descent
- Limited range for PFD slip indicator
- Limited range for PFD flight director
- ETA calculation on MFD DATA FPLN Progress page
- ETA calculation on MCDU PERF INIT page 3/3
- Improvements to GPWS mode 3 (altitude loss after takeoff)
- Improvements to GPWS mode 5 (below glideslope)
- Flaps/Slats EICAS animation corrected
- Flaps/Slats exterior model animation corrected
- Fixed wrong lbs-kg conversion in EFB ZFW input
- Added “Low cost carrier” mode for PA and FD announcements (no drinks, no coffee, no sandwiches)
- VNAV improvements. Better handling of intermediate level offs
- Fixed EFB ZFW input
- Fixed CF Leg drawing for right turns (Test case: EGHH/26 – EGHH/ILS26/BIA)
- Verified CF Leg drawing for left turns (Test case: EGHI/20 – EGHI/20/EAS)
- Last direct waypoint now disappears from DIR INTC page after the aircraft passed it.
- Fixed bearing pointers
- Fixed missing SID-Enroute transitions at end of list
- Fixed wrong heading calculation if both longitudes on a track are equal
- Added support for hardware flaps axis
- Added support for hardware spoiler axis
- Fixed ALT mode switching to ALTS CAP instead of PITCH
- Custom Glideslope Hold
- Fixed arc and radius to fix drawing routines
- New throttle control mechanics via Simconnect
- Fixed (INTC) to Arc leg sequencing (GCFV/01 LORP4Q SID)
- Added arrow in flightplan display for arc legs (RF/AF) with the overfly flag set
Tja nach der Installation des Updates desr CRJ crasht mein MSFS ständig. Auch eine Neuinstallation des MSFS ohne Worldupdates nur die CRJ führt zum gleichen Problem.
Wenn ich die CRJ im Ordner lösche läuft`s.
Vor dem jetzigen Update gab es bis auf die bekannten Bugs auch keine Probleme.
Klaus