simFlight.DE
simFlight.DE
P3D4/P3D5

Einen Steinwurf weit weg von Wien: Bratislava veröffentlicht!

By Keine Kommentare

Bratislava wurde heute für P3Dv4 und v5 bei Aerosoft veröffentlicht. Dahinter steckt Pavel Movzer, welcher mit Poprad-Tatry und Kosice-Barca kein Unbekannter ist. Zusätzlich wurde auch die Stadt selbst, zu Teilen modeliert.

Der Flughafen hat bereits etliche Fluglinien kommen und gehen sehen. Aktuell stehen dort die ganzen LGW Dash 8-Q400 und warten auf neue Käufer. Ferner nutzt Austrian Airlines den Flughafen wegen der kurzen Entfernung nach Wien um zeitweise ihre Flugzeuge zu parken. Es gibt einige Low-Cost Carrier und viele saisonale Verbindungen mit Smartwings.

Die Szenerie erhaltet ihr für 24,15€ hier im Aerosoft Shop und es ist folgendes enthalten:

Features:

  • Runway lighting, taxiway lighting, ALS works depending on weather conditions: reduced visibility, precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Also implemented a flashing light system.
  • Windsocks show the direction and strength of the wind.
  • Models of static aerodrome transport vehicles, including fire fighting vehicles, fuel tankers, and official vehicles, are made taking into account real vehicles that are used at Bratislava airport.
  • Animated passengers, airport staff, including technicians, a flight crew with pilots, and the flight attendants of the Boeing 737 Ryanair crew.
  • Around the airport and at the airport itself there are trees and grass which, depending on the season, are covered with autumn leaves or covered with snow in winter.
  • In the period from May to July, puddles can be seen without rain, at sunset, dawn, and at night. From September to October, puddles are also visible during the day.

Related Posts

Abonniere
Benachrichtigungen:
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
0
Deine Gedanken? Bitte kommentieren!x
()
x