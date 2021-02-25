Einen Steinwurf weit weg von Wien: Bratislava veröffentlicht!

Bratislava wurde heute für P3Dv4 und v5 bei Aerosoft veröffentlicht. Dahinter steckt Pavel Movzer, welcher mit Poprad-Tatry und Kosice-Barca kein Unbekannter ist. Zusätzlich wurde auch die Stadt selbst, zu Teilen modeliert.
Der Flughafen hat bereits etliche Fluglinien kommen und gehen sehen. Aktuell stehen dort die ganzen LGW Dash 8-Q400 und warten auf neue Käufer. Ferner nutzt Austrian Airlines den Flughafen wegen der kurzen Entfernung nach Wien um zeitweise ihre Flugzeuge zu parken. Es gibt einige Low-Cost Carrier und viele saisonale Verbindungen mit Smartwings.
Die Szenerie erhaltet ihr für 24,15€ hier im Aerosoft Shop und es ist folgendes enthalten:
Features:
- Runway lighting, taxiway lighting, ALS works depending on weather conditions: reduced visibility, precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Also implemented a flashing light system.
- Windsocks show the direction and strength of the wind.
- Models of static aerodrome transport vehicles, including fire fighting vehicles, fuel tankers, and official vehicles, are made taking into account real vehicles that are used at Bratislava airport.
- Animated passengers, airport staff, including technicians, a flight crew with pilots, and the flight attendants of the Boeing 737 Ryanair crew.
- Around the airport and at the airport itself there are trees and grass which, depending on the season, are covered with autumn leaves or covered with snow in winter.
- In the period from May to July, puddles can be seen without rain, at sunset, dawn, and at night. From September to October, puddles are also visible during the day.