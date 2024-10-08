Ein weiteres Fenix Update

Ein neues Update auf Version 2.2.0.403 für die Fenix A320-Familie steht jetzt beim hauseigenen Installer zur Verfügung. Dieses Update enthält einige Optimierungen, die unter anderem die CPU weiter entlasten. Zudem wurden einige Korrekturen an den GPS-Daten vorgenommen, und für diejenigen, die in den USA fliegen, sollte das Wechseln der STARs nun etwas einfacher sein. Außerdem hat das Entwicklerteam signifikante Verbesserungen am FADEC vorgenommen, insbesondere im Hinblick auf die FLX-Berechnungen. Nutzer haben möglicherweise zuvor eine Diskrepanz zwischen dem Thrust Rating des FADEC und dem tatsächlich erreichten Schub festgestellt. Dieses Problem wurde nun durch eine umfassende Überarbeitung des FADEC und seiner zugehörigen Datenquellen behoben.
Im Allgemeinen gibt es also jede Menge Verbesserungen für alle verschiedenen Bereichen. Das gesamte Changelog lautet wie folgt:
Avionics and Systems
- Optimised internal scheduling of display rendering
- Added cargo distribution to loadsheet
- Added AOC FREE TEXT
- Added AOC ATIS request via VATSIM and IVAO
- Added new source of GPS ephemeris data – updated NAVSTAR tracking algorithm with more current data, fully prepared for full GNSS constellation (Galileo/Beidou/etc) when the real A320 is able
- Improved internal W&B code to better support sharklets and ACTs
- Improved conditions for auto-tuning ILS
- Fixed approach transition altitude not being based on the entered QNH
- Fixed values like 0.11 being rounded in the RNP field
- Fixed STAR not being reloaded or cleared after changing runway
- Fixed aircraft freezing during rare circumstances when using the ACARS printer
- Fixed S speed being impossibly low at around 45 T gross weight
- Fixed SayIntentions ACARS not connecting if a Hoppie code wasn’t entered
- Fixed CLOSEST AIRPORTS not showing an EFOB
- Fixed “HUNDRED ABOVE” and “MINIMUMS” playing when an MDA/BARO was entered on the ground
- Fixed ACARS client not correctly respecting “invalid login code” responses
- Fixed ALPHA FLOOR engaging on approach when below 100 ft RA
- Fixed SPD LIM not showing with a dual SFCC failure
- Fixed certain speeds showing when they shouldn’t with a dual SFCC failure
- Fixed cross track error not showing on the ground
- Fixed ECP ALL button logic (it shouldn’t “remember” the last selected page)
- Fixed formatting issues of the ATC unit on DCDU
- Fixed FUEL X FEED OPEN light appearing when the valve isn’t fully open
- Fixed tailstrike protection chevron not being amber
- Fixed physical BARO MODE switch becoming out of sync when linked
- Fixed COM3 playing at 100% volume
- Fixed HF2 transmit indicator lighting up when HF1 was active
- Removed MAX FLT TIME limitation on yellow hydraulic low level (HYD RSVR ISOL VALVE INS)
Art and Sound
- Fixed A319 & A321 safety card showing A320
- Fixed flap rods in A319 and A320
- Fixed overhead bin missing polys on high density cabin
- Fixed odd coloured paint on the wing of the A319
- Fixed ATC model not being said correctly in-game (incorrect localisation key)
EFB
- Improved cargo distribution to target an optimal CG
- Improved takeoff performance based on airport elevation
- Fixed EFB being blank on start-up if the previous session was quit with the EFB “sleeping”