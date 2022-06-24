Ein Hörnchen hebt ab: DHC-1 Chipmunk erhältlich

Aeroplane Heaven beschert MSFS-Fliegern nun die “Spitfire des kleinen Mannes”: Die DeHavilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk (dt.: “Streifenhörnchen”).

1946, in der frühen Nachkriegszeit, ging die zweisitzige Schulmaschine erstmals in die Luft. Sowohl die britische Royal Airforce als auch die kanadische Luftwaffe übernahmen das Flugzeug gleich als Standardtrainer für ihre Pilotenausbildung. Selbst der Gemahl der Queen, Prinz Philip, erhielt seine ersten Flugstunden auf einer Chipmunk. Mehr als 20 Luftwaffen weltweit nutzten im Laufe der Jahre die DHC-1 zur Ausbildung. Aber auch in der Landwirtschaft und als Kunstflugzeug war die Maschine im Einsatz.

Die Umsetzung für den MSFS verfügt über folgende Features:

All new hi-fidelity models with superb detail

Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings

Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.

Full PBR materials and textures include realistic “pillowing” of metal surfaces.

Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.

Removable pilots based on the weights window

Switchable navigation instruments work with period style radios

Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.

Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.

Unique code to “iron” out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.

Choice of T10 long canopy or Bubble canopy models.

Hinzu kommen 13 Liveries und ein Paintkit. Erhältlich ist die DHC-1 ab sofort unter anderem im Simmarket zum Preis von gut 33 Euro.