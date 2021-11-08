Ein bisschen „Tomorrow Never Dies“ im MSFS?

LLH-Info, bekannt für seine Altiports im FSX/P3D und MSFS haben vor einiger Zeit den Belestas Altiport (ICAO: LFIP) für Microsoft Flight Simulator released. Der Airport in den Pyrenäen wurde 2017 in Altiport 007 umbenannt, weil er in den ersten Szenen des James Bond zu sehen ist. Die 470 Meter lange Runway hat eine Neigung von 15%.
Danke an Thomas für den Hinweis.
Features
- Completely reprogrammed for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.
- All the textures have been reworked according to the specifications of this simulator.
- Ground textures in high resolution full retouched by hand.
- Declivity of the ground respected, including the unevennesses of the runways.
- Terrain textures processed in multiresolutions, drastically reducing file size without compromising visual quality.