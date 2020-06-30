Drzewiecki Polish Airports 1: Version 3 erschienen

EPGD:

– New terminal model, with detailed interiors + upgraded older buildings

– Runway vertical profile exactly modeled, custom airport mesh

– New jetway models, jetway connectors and VGDS

– New car parking and plenty of details around terminals

– Numerous buildings added incl. Geis, BCE, hotel, BP, SKAT, railway adm., Orlen, DHL Cargo building

– New buildings on 29 approach

– New ortho

– Car traffic fixes, autogen fixes, vegetation fixes

– New train line with 3 stations, animated trains, bridges and custom mesh + the fuel unloading railyard

– New static aircraft

– New handling vehicles

– Apron update

– SAM plugin support for jetway animation, VGDS and marshallers

EPKT:

– Terminal B reconstructed, new ATC tower, new cargo apron, VIP entrance

– A highway on the ortho, car traffic, custom mesh, bridges

– New hotel, car parkings and people models

– New handling vehicles

– Upgrades to the apron

– New apron next to the tower

– New static aircraft

– Runway vertical profile exactly modeled

– SAM plugin support for marshaller animations

EPRZ:

– Ortho updated

– Cargo building

– New hotel, Most Mazowieckiego, Galeria Rzeszów, new static aircraft, G2A Arena, Podkarpackie Centrum Nauki

– New G and Z taxiways, new Air Club building and the old one removed, new MGGP Aero building, new AirRes building, new taxiways and refurbished hangar in OKL

– Runway vertical profile exactly modeled

– SAM plugin support for jetway animation, VGDS and marshallers

EPLB:

– Lublin City added with ortho, autogen and numerous landmarks

the new terminal with interior plus the East section, new train and rails, new HEMS base, new handling vehicles, new fences and SODE-controlled gate, new Swidnik buildings, new objects at the terminal parking.

– Custom mesh design

– Autogen fixes

– Runway vertical profile exactly modeled, custom airport mesh

– SAM plugin support for marshaller animations