Donnerwetter durch ActiveSky P3D

HiFi Simulation Technologies hat seine Umsetzung von ActiveSky für Prepar3D V4/5 fertiggestellt.
Im Laufe der Jahre wurde die Wettersimulation für Flugsimulatoren natürlich erheblich weiterentwickelt. ActiveSky nutzt bei Prepar3D jetzt die Enhanced Atmospheric Effekte und das eigene Instrument XGauge wurde neu aufgesetzt. Die Wetterdaten werden jetzt reibungsloser und mit besseren Übergängen in den Simulator gefüttert. Ausserdem muss bei Netzwerken SimConnect nicht mehr benutzt werden.
ActiveSky P3D ist bei simMarket in zwei Varianten erhältlich. Das komplette Produkt kostet ca. 46 Euro und die Upgradeversion kostet 29 Euro. Für Besitzer der vorherigen Versionen gibt es natürlich eine Ermässigung beim Kauf des neuen Produkts.
Die Downloadgrösse beträgt 226 MB.
Features
- New Prepar3D v5 integration with all the standard functionality you’d expect from the ActiveSky weather engine
- Works with both P3Dv5 and P3Dv4 (includes P3Dv5.1 HF1+ support)
- Works in both standard mode and new “Enhanced Atmospherics” mode with P3Dv5 – See below for EA limitations
- New P3D add-on specification design with all items installed outside of the P3D folders
- New Universal XGauge design that works for all aircraft at any time without requiring panel additions
- New networking design that eliminates the need for SimConnect configuration or use between clients and server – Just install ASP3D on the client, the included AS P3D Connector Installer on the server, make sure your networked shares are configured, and go
- New EA-mode 5.1+HF1 integration with new interpolation, depiction, synthesis and parameter control for a more accurate experience
- New EA-mode volumetric cloud configuration control for better EA cloud visuals
- New EA-mode grid reduction adjustments including altered synthesis/logic to prevent or eliminate grid effect potential
New EA-mode apparent visibility increase for more expected visibility depiction
- New EA-Mode cloud scene smoothing via EA smooth theme reloads
- New EA-Mode visibility and volumetric fog smoothing
- Includes ASCA integration for cloud and sky graphics enhancements with dynamic cloud and sky texture variation, now working fully outside the P3D folder using the new add-on specification design – ASCA works in default depiction mode and does not work with the Enhanced Atmospherics mode in P3Dv5
- Major enhancements to the data network, weather synthesis, interpolation, and other core weather simulation and depiction technologies – now with much increased performance, stability and availability
- Includes the most advanced version of our award-winning core weather engine and weather data services, being refined now for over 20 years
Und für die Beta-Tester ist das Upgrade kostenlos.