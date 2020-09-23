Die legendäre MiG-21Bis “Fishbed” kommt in PREPAR3D

GKS kündigt ein neues Add-On für PREPAR3D v4 und v5. Die MiG verspricht ein tolles Detaillevel im Modell des Fliegers. Die Kollegen haben ein hohes Augenmerk auf die Details gelegt um ein Höchstmaß an Realismus zu bieten. Der Flieger soll im Oktober 2020 released werden und ist aktuell im BETA Test. Man kann sich auf AviaSimHD.com am BETA Testing beteiligen.
Features:
- Cockpit systems and instruments are made with maximum realism.
- All basic operations are based on and follow the original MiG-21 Bis Pilot’s Manual.
- Full-featured autopilot with 5 unique flight and navigation modes.
- The radio navigation equipment simulates the real avionics of the Mig21 and allows you to fly in any weather.
- Cockpit lighting makes night flights comfortable and interesting.
- Fully functional weapons system, with a various type of ammunition.
- Incorrect operation can lead to an emergency (engine fire due to improper start, battery freezing, etc.)
- And much more…