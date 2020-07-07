DC Designs via Just Flight: Neue Concorde Previews

Im Februar hatte DC Designs via Facebook angekündigt, eine Simulation der Concorde im Juli 2020 in den Prepar3D bringen zu wollen. Jetzt nimmt das Projekt weiter Form an und der Publisher steht fest: Just Flight hat die Arbeit von DC Designs ins eigene Programm aufgenommen und spendet dem Projekt einen Platz in der “In-Development”-Kategorie der eigenen Website. Dort finden sich Previews und eine Beschreibung, welchen Umfang das Projekt haben soll. Von FSX bis P3D5 soll die Maschine in allen Sims funktionieren. DC Design sind mit der Entwicklung einer Concorde derzeit nicht alleine. Auch Aeroplane Heaven hatten im Mai auf Facebook die Umsetzung des bekannten SST-Jets angekündigt. Mehr als Renderings des Außen- und Innemodells hat Aeroplane Heaven aber bisher noch nicht gezeigt. Derzeit gibt es keine Simulation der Concorde im Prepar3D Version 4 und Version 5. Flightsimlabs haben ihre Concorde noch nicht für die 64bit-Sims geupdatet.

Mehr Infos zur DC Design Concorde findet ihr auf Facebook oder direkt bei Just Flight.