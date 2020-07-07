DC Designs via Just Flight: Neue Concorde Previews

Im Februar hatte DC Designs via Facebook angekündigt, eine Simulation der Concorde im Juli 2020 in den Prepar3D bringen zu wollen. Jetzt nimmt das Projekt weiter Form an und der Publisher steht fest: Just Flight hat die Arbeit von DC Designs ins eigene Programm aufgenommen und spendet dem Projekt einen Platz in der “In-Development”-Kategorie der eigenen Website. Dort finden sich Previews und eine Beschreibung, welchen Umfang das Projekt haben soll. Von FSX bis P3D5 soll die Maschine in allen Sims funktionieren. DC Design sind mit der Entwicklung einer Concorde derzeit nicht alleine. Auch Aeroplane Heaven hatten im Mai auf Facebook die Umsetzung des bekannten SST-Jets angekündigt. Mehr als Renderings des Außen- und Innemodells hat Aeroplane Heaven aber bisher noch nicht gezeigt. Derzeit gibt es keine Simulation der Concorde im Prepar3D Version 4 und Version 5. Flightsimlabs haben ihre Concorde noch nicht für die 64bit-Sims geupdatet.
Mehr Infos zur DC Design Concorde findet ihr auf Facebook oder direkt bei Just Flight.
FEATURES OVERVIEW
- High-detail 3D-model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft
- Fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces
- Concorde’s famous, multi-stage ‘nose droop’ and windscreen animations recreated via custom coding
- Crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps
- Full interior and exterior night-lighting
- PBR textures (P3D v4/5 only)
COCKPIT
- Truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurate controls and detailed texturing (PBR for P3D v4/5 only)
- 3D modelled dials throughout: HSI, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments with smooth animations
- Optional, configurable cockpit crew, along with optional air hostess during boarding and disembarking of passengers
- Captain, First Officer and Engineer’s station all operational
- Animated cockpit ‘stretch’ during Mach 2 flight, in accordance with high fuselage temperature ‘supercruise’ conditions
- Fully modelled passenger cabin with working displays, lighting, access doors and other unique animations
- Aircraft modelled and optimised for high-performance on all systems, and for use with Virtual Reality headsets
AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS
- Accurate flight model with Mach 2 ‘supercruise’ capability and realistic handling throughout the flight envelope
- Working TCAS display
- Inertial Navigation System based upon simulator’s internal GPS / flight plan system
- Custom-coded engineer’s station with operationally required tasks, including fuel management for Centre of Gravity control during high-altitude cruise
LIVERIES
- British Airways 1985-1987
- British Airways 1998-2003
- Air France 1976-2003
- Singapore Airlines G-BOAD
Da zeigt Justflight schon wieder Previews 🙂 Zwar nicht aus deren eigenem Hause, aber immerhin – schon wieder Previews :))
DC, FSLabs, Aeroplane Heaven, alle mit der Concord? Nicht schlecht.
Wenn ich lese, was diese Concorde können soll, scheidet sie bereits als Kauf aus. FSLabs hatte ja gut vorgelegt. Mal sehen was Aeroplane Heaven bringt.