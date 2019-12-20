Countryside Aircraft Design – DC 10-30 Passenger und Cargo Version (X-Plane)

Alle X-Plane vintage Piloten haben nun die Möglichkeit sich hinter das Steuer der DC-10-30 zu klemmen. Die DC-10 kommt in der Pax und Cargo Version zu euch. Aktuell bekommt ihr den Flieger für 19,60€ im simMarket.
Features
▪ Checklist
▪ Chart of V-Speeds
▪ Gear doors work like with a real plane
▪ Loading plans
▪ COM Frequencies
▪ Animated 3D Switches ▪ FMC
▪ A Flight Engineers Place
▪ Front gear steers for taxiing
▪ Windshield and windows to open
▪ Autopilot
▪ Glareshield with autopilot
▪ Speed brakes/Spoilers
▪ Flight deck for the flight engineer
▪ TCAS/GPWS
▪ FUEL Controls
▪ Animated doors for pax, cargo and flight crew/cockpit
▪ Fully animated levers for the flight controls
▪ NAV1/NAV2 DME/VOR/ADF Navigation
▪ Lighting – Logo light, Cargo compartment, cockpit, instruments, runway, taxi and landing light
▪ Works with autogate
▪ Oxygen Masks, oxy feed control
▪ animated NAV Instruments
▪ APU
▪ Pressurisation
▪ Gears are damped
▪ Flaps/Slats
▪ Flight Management System (FMS)
▪ Revers Power
▪ All textures are designed with high end software, latest NVIDIA ® tool. Physically Based rendered Textures in 4K quality.
▪ FuelDump
▪ New designed instrument textures
▪ Fire fighting
Äh, wie bitte ? Runde 20 Euro für eine solche “Qualität” ? Ist ja wohl ein Scherz ! Vergleicht man das mit der kostenlosen, sehr guten EC 135 von RotorSim …. Also irgendwann ist auch mal gut.
Oder mit der gerade mal knapp 10 Euro teureren C 150 von vFlyteAir Simulations…. Das sind doch Welten…
Schön, dass es mal wieder X-Plane News auf Simflight gibt! Aber eine DC-10 in Freeware-Qualität für 20€….?
Da vermisse ich eher Nachrichten zum Fortschritt der FlyJsim Q4XP Entwicklung oder der Ankündigung des ToLiss A321. Ganz zu schweigen davon, dass X-Plane 11.40/41 final ist und es hier dazu keine einzige Nachricht gab.
Danke trotzdem!
nicht deren Ernst, oder?