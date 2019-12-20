Countryside Aircraft Design – DC 10-30 Passenger und Cargo Version (X-Plane)

Alle X-Plane vintage Piloten haben nun die Möglichkeit sich hinter das Steuer der DC-10-30 zu klemmen. Die DC-10 kommt in der Pax und Cargo Version zu euch. Aktuell bekommt ihr den Flieger für 19,60€ im simMarket.

Features

▪ Checklist

▪ Chart of V-Speeds

▪ Gear doors work like with a real plane

▪ Loading plans

▪ COM Frequencies

▪ Animated 3D Switches ▪ FMC

▪ A Flight Engineers Place

▪ Front gear steers for taxiing

▪ Windshield and windows to open

▪ Autopilot

▪ Glareshield with autopilot

▪ Speed brakes/Spoilers

▪ Flight deck for the flight engineer

▪ TCAS/GPWS

▪ FUEL Controls

▪ Animated doors for pax, cargo and flight crew/cockpit

▪ Fully animated levers for the flight controls

▪ NAV1/NAV2 DME/VOR/ADF Navigation

▪ Lighting – Logo light, Cargo compartment, cockpit, instruments, runway, taxi and landing light

▪ Works with autogate

▪ Oxygen Masks, oxy feed control

▪ animated NAV Instruments

▪ APU

▪ Pressurisation

▪ Gears are damped

▪ Flaps/Slats

▪ Flight Management System (FMS)

▪ Revers Power

▪ All textures are designed with high end software, latest NVIDIA ® tool. Physically Based rendered Textures in 4K quality.

▪ FuelDump

▪ New designed instrument textures

▪ Fire fighting