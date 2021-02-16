Cleared to land: Odesa International Airport im MSFS

ORBX und Pyreegue Dev Co haben den Odesa International Airport (ICAO: UKOO) für den Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 veröffentlicht. Für rund 15 EUR bekommt man den Hauptflughafen von Odesa – eines der wichtigsten Drehkreuze der Ukraine International Airlines. Der Flughafen wird häufig von und zu verschiedenen anderen osteuropäischen Städten wie Prag, Istanbul und Kiew angeflogen mit etwa 1,6 Millionen Passagiere im Jahr.
Key Features
- High-quality textures for all models
- Custom Ground polygons with custom markings and dirt
- Runway slope profiles according to latest AIP
- ILS/VOR data according to latest AIP
- 2021 layout (New Apron is estimated based on available imagery and will be updated together with the new runway once those are introduced into service)
- Lots of custom objects both inside and outside of airport area
- New Terminal with full interior including check-in area, passport control and departure lounge.
- Old Terminal with partial interior that includes the departure lounge and parallax 3d windows
- Surrounding buildings included (6th Element Mall, METRO Mall)
- PBR textures for every object
- Optimized geometry and textures for best performance
- Default ATC/Traffic integration
- Custom enhanced vehicles animations on main aprons
- Highly detailed static aircraft models by paperscan
- Special VIP pax vehicles
Kleine Korrektur: Im Deutschen schreibt sich Odessa mit zwei s.
Jawoll, sonst hätte die Abkürzung nicht für den Roman von Frederick Forsyth gepasst.. 🙂