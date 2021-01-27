CJ4 Working Title Mod: neue Version 0.10

Das derzeit “airlinerigste” Flugzeug it die Cj4 mit dem Working Title Mod. Dieser wurde nun auf die Version 0.10 gebracht. Die Versionsnummer zeigt schon an, dass das Projekt noch lange nicht abgeschlossen ist und sich mitten in der Entwicklung befindet. Aber mit jeder Version besser und besser wird. Kostenloser Download auf Github.
Key Features
- Missed approaches
- Mandatory hold legs from navdata
- Revamped VNAV with VNAV Path Smoothing and Vertical Direct-To
- FMS/PFD/MFD message system
- Custom ILS guidance
- Ability to arm LNV, APPR LOC, and APPR LNV modes
- Automatic NAV-to-NAV transfers
- Relative terrain map
- External lighting changes (e.g. pulsing lights)
IMPORTANT: Warning On Kinetic Assistant and Gliders
We have numerous reports of installing Kinetic Assistant and/or gliders permanently breaking throttle events processed via WASM and SimConnect, which persists even on uninstalling these items. We recommend highly against installing those at this time, or you may not be able to use the throttles in this and other addon aircraft that intercept throttle events for FADEC and autothrottle processing code.
Unglaublich was Working Title da leistet …und das alles als Freeware!
Ich fliege momentan fast nur die CJ4. Die Maschine macht echt Spaß und hat die Performance eines Airliners (M.74 bis FL450), kann aber auch auf kürzeren Pisten operieren.
Außerdem ist der Mod inzwischen auf einem Stand wo es nicht mehr zig Workarounds braucht, um einen normalen Flug zu absolvieren.