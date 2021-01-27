CJ4 Working Title Mod: neue Version 0.10

Das derzeit “airlinerigste” Flugzeug it die Cj4 mit dem Working Title Mod. Dieser wurde nun auf die Version 0.10 gebracht. Die Versionsnummer zeigt schon an, dass das Projekt noch lange nicht abgeschlossen ist und sich mitten in der Entwicklung befindet. Aber mit jeder Version besser und besser wird. Kostenloser Download auf Github.

Key Features

Missed approaches

Mandatory hold legs from navdata

Revamped VNAV with VNAV Path Smoothing and Vertical Direct-To

FMS/PFD/MFD message system

Custom ILS guidance

Ability to arm LNV, APPR LOC, and APPR LNV modes

Automatic NAV-to-NAV transfers

Relative terrain map

External lighting changes (e.g. pulsing lights)

IMPORTANT: Warning On Kinetic Assistant and Gliders

We have numerous reports of installing Kinetic Assistant and/or gliders permanently breaking throttle events processed via WASM and SimConnect, which persists even on uninstalling these items. We recommend highly against installing those at this time, or you may not be able to use the throttles in this and other addon aircraft that intercept throttle events for FADEC and autothrottle processing code.