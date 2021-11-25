simFlight.DE
Charlotte Douglas International Airport für den Neuen

FS-Dreamteam hat den Charlotte Douglas International Airport (ICAO: KCLT) für Microsoft Flight Simulator veröffentlicht und bietet gleich zu Beginn einen Rabatt von 30% an. Das reale Vorbild ist der fünftgrößte Airport der USA. Halt Hersteller wurde große Aufmerksamkeit auf visuelle Qualität und Leistung gelegt.

Features

  • High resolution building textures, 100% PBR.
  • The new CLT Terminal.
  • The new CLT Control Tower.
  • Custom taxi side and center lights, with Dynamic Lighting.
  • Use of the latest SDK additions from MSFS Sim Update 7.
  • Custom navaids objects with up to 9 LOD levels to improve performance.
  • Full Dynamic Lighting.
  • Custom Jetways.
  • Accurate airport layout with all parking positions and taxiway names.
  • Extensive usage LOD techniques everyhwere, in order to offer the best possible performances.

