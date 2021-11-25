Charlotte Douglas International Airport für den Neuen

FS-Dreamteam hat den Charlotte Douglas International Airport (ICAO: KCLT) für Microsoft Flight Simulator veröffentlicht und bietet gleich zu Beginn einen Rabatt von 30% an. Das reale Vorbild ist der fünftgrößte Airport der USA. Halt Hersteller wurde große Aufmerksamkeit auf visuelle Qualität und Leistung gelegt.
Features
- High resolution building textures, 100% PBR.
- The new CLT Terminal.
- The new CLT Control Tower.
- Custom taxi side and center lights, with Dynamic Lighting.
- Use of the latest SDK additions from MSFS Sim Update 7.
- Custom navaids objects with up to 9 LOD levels to improve performance.
- Full Dynamic Lighting.
- Custom Jetways.
- Accurate airport layout with all parking positions and taxiway names.
- Extensive usage LOD techniques everyhwere, in order to offer the best possible performances.