Cessna T-37B von Simworks Studios erschienen

Simworks Studios hat die Cessna T-37B für den Prepar3D V4 veröffentlicht. Die Cessna, welche über viele Jahre als Nato Jettrainer genutzt wurde, wurde sehr detailliert und umfangreich umgesetzt. Neben einer vielzahl von simulierten Systemen, PBR Texturen und realistischen Flugdynamiken, wurde auch ein Augenmerk auf die Hauptcharakteristik der T-37 gesetzt: den ohrenbetäubenden Lärm.
Simulated systems include:
- Electrical
- Lighting
- Pitot-static
- Fuel & engine
- Radios
- DME
- Independent instruments for student & instructor
- High detail exterior model, with lots of custom animations
- Five high quality liveries using PBR materials
- High definition virtual cockpit
- Many custom animations, from instruments to zippers!
- Animated 3D pilots in the VC:
- Pass command from one pilot to the other
- Pilot-in-command will look in the direction the plane is flying
- Own pilot’s head will look in the direction of the camera.
- Kneeboard that can be panned, zoomed, moved and hidden
- Animated visors
- Animations will be reflected in the exterior too!
- Realistic night lighting
- Dynamic utility lights
- Realistic instrument animations & operation
Den kleinen Krachmacher gibt es direkt beim Hersteller Simworks Studios zum Preis von 36€ zu kaufen.
