Boundless: Isle of Man/Ronaldsway (EGNS) erschienen

Die Entwicker bei Boundless bieten jetzt eine virtuelle Reise nach Douglas an: Die Umsetzung des Flughafen Ronaldsway auf der Isle of Man ist für X-Plane 11 erschienen.
Für 17 Euro gibt es die Szenerie im Simmarket.

Features:

  • Accurate taxiway, runway & Apron networks
  • Accurate Parking / ramp starts (Including helipad)
  • Multiple HD custom Buildings
  • PBR, reflective textures included on buildings
  • PBR, reflective ground textures
  • HD, orthophoto base, carefully sharpened and recoloured for best results
  • Full night lighting
  • Static aircraft, airlines include Aer Lingus Regional, Loganair, Eastern, West Atlantic (+Manx Airlines preserved at the museum)
  • Static GA aircraft
  • Fully compatible with traffic Global & WT3
  • Static Ground Crew & People
  • Includes all carparks & nearby RCS Building
  • Custom static Ground vehicles, with Isle of Man Airport * Menzies Aviation Branding
  • Comparable FPS to default airport
  • High level of airport detail
  • 100s of custom placed objects
  • Full airport fencing accurately placed

