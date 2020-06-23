Boundless: Isle of Man/Ronaldsway (EGNS) erschienen

Die Entwicker bei Boundless bieten jetzt eine virtuelle Reise nach Douglas an: Die Umsetzung des Flughafen Ronaldsway auf der Isle of Man ist für X-Plane 11 erschienen.
Für 17 Euro gibt es die Szenerie im Simmarket.
Features:
- Accurate taxiway, runway & Apron networks
- Accurate Parking / ramp starts (Including helipad)
- Multiple HD custom Buildings
- PBR, reflective textures included on buildings
- PBR, reflective ground textures
- HD, orthophoto base, carefully sharpened and recoloured for best results
- Full night lighting
- Static aircraft, airlines include Aer Lingus Regional, Loganair, Eastern, West Atlantic (+Manx Airlines preserved at the museum)
- Static GA aircraft
- Fully compatible with traffic Global & WT3
- Static Ground Crew & People
- Includes all carparks & nearby RCS Building
- Custom static Ground vehicles, with Isle of Man Airport * Menzies Aviation Branding
- Comparable FPS to default airport
- High level of airport detail
- 100s of custom placed objects
- Full airport fencing accurately placed