Boeing B314 – The Clipper für PREPAR3D

Die majestätische Boeing B314 Clipper gilt als das Flugboot schlechthin und ist eine unverwechselbare Ikone der Flugboot-Ära. Leider ist keine der 12 originalen Clipper mehr erhalten und dennoch hat sich PILOT’s an den Flieger gemacht und wirbt mit einem hohen Detailgrad der Systeme.

[…] Although none of the original 12 Clipper aircraft were preserved, the inspiration to create this PILOT’S study level representation of the B314 is to allow this majestic flying machine to yet again take to the skies, even if just to the virtual skies! Pilot’s produktbeschreibung

Aktuell wird das Addon zum “Early bird” Preis für 79,95 EUR verkauft. Der reguläre Preis wird bei 89,95 EUR liegen. Kompatibel ist das viermotorige Flugboot zu P3Dv4 und P3Dv5.

MAIN FEATURES

.) For Prepar3D v4.5 and v5.x

.) Study level concept, below are some of the many and unique features

.) Complete Virtual Cockpit featuring accurately simulated Navigation and Radio Room

.) Sperry Type A Gyropilot

.) Authentic and realistic 2D-gauges to facilitate realistic engine startup procedure

.) Prototypes included (Single-Fin, Twin-Fin)

.) Custom Sound Package by ArezOne-Aviation Soundstudios

.) Authentic colour matching and simulated original materials

.) Mooring lights and lines

.) Simulated Shore Power when the B314 is moored

.) 4k Textures

.) Comprehensive manuals about aircraft history, functions and Gyropilot

.) Navigation aids to feed the Gyropilot for transocean navigation

.) Just to name a few. Many more!

