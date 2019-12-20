Beliebtes Schulungsflugzeug für den X-Plane: Cessna 150

Die Cessna 150, ein bei Flugschulen und Flugschülern sehr beliebtes Flugzeug der Einsteigerklasse. Viele echte Piloten großer Airliner sammelten ihre ersten Flugstunden auf diesem kleinen Ding. Schön, dass vFlyteAir Simulations dieses Flugzeug für den X-Plane 11 umgesetzt hat.

Neben einem schönen Modell und tollen Texturen werden dem virtuellen VFR-Piloten einige Konfigurationsmöglichkeiten angeboten. Sei es bei den Instrumenten im Panel, dem beliebten AviTab oder am Aussenmodel. Ähnlich wie bei A2A Flugzeugen für den P3D können hier verschiedene Konfigurationen gewählt werden und sogar ein interaktiver Preflightrundgang ist mit dabei. Weitere Features findest du in folgender Liste:

Complete Feature List

● Two different panel configurations included – basic »Trainer« and more advanced »Commuter« panel, switchable on the fly

● The Basic »Trainer« panel version is modeled from a 1972 C150L located in Texas, USA, tail number N17043.

● Switch airspeed and altimeter gauge units (knots and mph; hPa and inhg) on the fly, by simply clicking the gauges

● Professional FMOD original sound recordings and engineering by Mike Maarse, SimAcoustics – all sounds are from tail number D-EIVM, a Cessna 150M model.

● Accurate flight characteristics in accordance with performance charts in the C150L POH (fully loaded configuration).

● Integrated support for AviTab plugin with a yoke-mounted e-tablet that can be hidden during flight

● Beta-tested by several real-world Cessna 150/152 pilots, including a Flight Instructor

● Pop-out kneeboard with Options menu, interactive Weight and Balance calculator, and Normal Procedures check lists. VRfriendly!

● Interactive pre-flight walk-around – transport yourself outside the airplane to inspect (7) stations. Visually check fuel levels and oil level, and inspect flight control surfaces for freedom of movement.

● Tow bar feature allows you to push or pull the airplane on the ground. Use the tow bar to pull the C150 out of the hangar for your first flight of the day!

● Optional wheel pants (wheel fairings) provide slightly less overall drag

● Removable static elements, like cowl plugs, pitot tube cover and wheel chocks

● By request, the pilot can be male or female. Use the kneeboard Options page to select pilot gender.

● The »Commuter« Panel option features a simulated Cessna Navomatic 300A singleaxis autopilot

● Highly detailed and fully animated 3D model

● Very hi-res PBR textures (up to 4K resolution) are used throughout the model

● 14 different high-definition liveries included

● STMA Autoupdate plugin (included) keeps your copy up to date

Wer den Werdegang eines Airlinerpiloten von seiner ersten Flugstunde simulieren möchte oder gerne VFR die Landschaften erkundet ist hier genau richtig. Im SimMarket ist das Addon für 30,94€ zu finden.