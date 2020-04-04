April Spezial | 4. April – MATAVIA Lights für FF A320 kostenlos

Heute werden im speziellen unsere X-Plane 11 Piloten bedacht. Ihr bekommt heute kostenlos MATAVIA Lights für den Flight Factor A320 kostenlos im simMarket. Mit diesem Tool könnt ihr die Illumination des Cckpits und der Kabine anpassen.
[ COCKPIT ]
– Pedestal Light
– Dome Light
– Panel Light
– Table Light
– Console Light
– Window Light
[ CABIN ]
– Entrance Forward Light
– Entrance Rear Light
– 1st Class Ceiling Light
– 1st Class Ambiant Light
– 2nd Class Ceiling Light
– 2nd Class Ambiant Light
