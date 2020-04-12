April Spezial | 13. April – Uncle-Yuu – Aba Hongyuan Airport kostenlos (XP)

Am 13. April haben X-Plane Piloten die Chance eine neue Destination in China ihr eigen zu nennen. Das Beste daran, diese ist kostenlos im simMarket zu bekommen. Um genauer zu sein, handelt es sich um den Aba Hongyuan Airport in der Region Sichuan. Dieser liegt auf 3500m und kommt mit folgenden Features daher:
Features:
- 4K texture for most objects and ground
- Realistic 3D buildings
- Manual painted runway and taxi lines
- Chinese style airport cars
- Navigation equipments for ifr flying
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar