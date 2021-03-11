Anflug über die Biskaya: Biarritz für PREPAR3D

PILOT EXPERIENCE SIM hat den Aéroport International de Biarritz Pays Basque (ICAO: LFBZ) herausgebracht. Er ist mit PREPAR3D v4 und v5 verfügbar. Die Featureliste ist ziemlich lang und beinhaltet PBR Material, GSXv2 Jetways, SODE Windsocks, usw.
Für knapp 20 EUR im simMarket zu haben.
V1
* FPS Optimized
* Full PBR included ground poly ,buildings and objects
* PESIM Central (online updates)
* LFBZ configurator (included many HD lib options)
* PESIM LFBZ GSX2 jetways and vehicules custom preset
* Airport area photo-real texture LOD 19 with ORBX auto-gen accurate optimized linked roads and compatibilities.
* New AFCAD 2021
* All windows are PBR included transparency
* Realistic HD PBR textures Ultra HD 2k/4K
* Realistic custom PBR HD design of the runway, taxiways and terminal roads
* Realistic up to date PBR HD modelization of every building in airport area
* PESIM custom HD lines, tire tracks, PBR puddles
* HD Night environment
* Many Custom realistics PESIM dynamic spotlights
* Classic custom edge taxiway , ALS and runway lights
* Dynamics custom wig wag lights
* P3DV4 rain effect
* Custom PESIM puddles
* All buildings up to date in 2021
* Designed replaced PAPIs
* SODE Animated windsocks and flags
* PESIM high details libraries options
* Fixed taxi signs positions
* Default vehicules linked to auto-gen setting
* Fixed elevation
* Fixed airport and tower beacon position
* Realistic vegetation linked to auto-gen setting
* ORBX FTX Global + Vectors + EU LC compatibility
* France VFR mesh compatibility
* FS Global Ultimate (Next) compatibility
* Optional seasonal 3D Grass
* Optional Static aircrafts
* Added not listed parking
* SDK4.5
* P3D recommended xml install method
* All effects controled
* Low textures pack patch option