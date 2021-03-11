Anflug über die Biskaya: Biarritz für PREPAR3D

PILOT EXPERIENCE SIM hat den Aéroport International de Biarritz Pays Basque (ICAO: LFBZ) herausgebracht. Er ist mit PREPAR3D v4 und v5 verfügbar. Die Featureliste ist ziemlich lang und beinhaltet PBR Material, GSXv2 Jetways, SODE Windsocks, usw.

Für knapp 20 EUR im simMarket zu haben.

V1

* FPS Optimized

* Full PBR included ground poly ,buildings and objects

* PESIM Central (online updates)

* LFBZ configurator (included many HD lib options)

* PESIM LFBZ GSX2 jetways and vehicules custom preset

* Airport area photo-real texture LOD 19 with ORBX auto-gen accurate optimized linked roads and compatibilities.

* New AFCAD 2021

* All windows are PBR included transparency

* Realistic HD PBR textures Ultra HD 2k/4K

* Realistic custom PBR HD design of the runway, taxiways and terminal roads

* Realistic up to date PBR HD modelization of every building in airport area

* PESIM custom HD lines, tire tracks, PBR puddles

* HD Night environment

* Many Custom realistics PESIM dynamic spotlights

* Classic custom edge taxiway , ALS and runway lights

* Dynamics custom wig wag lights

* P3DV4 rain effect

* Custom PESIM puddles

* All buildings up to date in 2021

* Designed replaced PAPIs

* SODE Animated windsocks and flags

* PESIM high details libraries options

* Fixed taxi signs positions

* Default vehicules linked to auto-gen setting

* Fixed elevation

* Fixed airport and tower beacon position

* Realistic vegetation linked to auto-gen setting

* ORBX FTX Global + Vectors + EU LC compatibility

* France VFR mesh compatibility

* FS Global Ultimate (Next) compatibility

* Optional seasonal 3D Grass

* Optional Static aircrafts

* Added not listed parking

* SDK4.5

* P3D recommended xml install method

* All effects controled

* Low textures pack patch option