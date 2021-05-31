Am Genfer See gibt es einen Neuen…

LLH Créations hat ANNEMASSE (ICAO: LFLI) für den Microsoft Flight Simulator veröffentlicht. Der Flugplatz, der zu Ehren des ersten Fluglehrers des Clubs Marcel Bruchon genannt wird, liegt südlich des Genfer Sees, am Fuße der Alpen. Er verfügt über eine asphaltierte, in Ost-West-Richtung ausgerichtete Start- und Landebahn (12/30), mit einer Länge von 1300 Metern und einer Breite von 30 Metern.
Die Aufmerksamkeit der Piloten wird auf die Nähe der Genfer Lufträume gelenkt, da der Flughafen Genf-Cointrin LSGG in der Tat weniger als 15 Kilometer entfernt ist.
Für knapp 16 EUR beim Hersteller zu haben.
Features:
- Completely reprogrammed for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.
- All the textures have been reworked according to the specifications of this simulator.
- Ground textures in high resolution full retouched by hand.
- Declivity of the ground respected, including the unevennesses of the runways.
- Terrain textures processed in multiresolutions, drastically reducing file size without compromising visual quality.
- Download size: 625 Mb –
Installation size : 1 Gb