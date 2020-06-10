Air Hauler 2 für X-Plane erschienen

Just Flights Air Hauler 2 für X-Plane ist jetzt verfügbar. Das Tool/Addon ermöglicht X-Plane Piloten, den Betrieb einer Fluggesellschaft im Sim nachzubilden. Dazu gehört Dinge wie fliegerische Aufgaben zu erledigen, Flottenmanagement, Finanzen zu verwalten, virtuelles Personal zu steuern und vieles mehr.

Für rund 40 Euro gibt es das Tool jetzt im Simmarket.

AIR HAULER 2 FEATURES

Cargo jobs – a wide variety of job types, from flying high-tech electronic equipment to potatoes and fruit, with differing rates of pay, from hundreds to hundreds of thousands!

Passenger operations – fly single passenger jobs between any airport you choose, or set up a schedule and routes for your airline to fly. You can let your AI pilots fly these routes or you can fly any of them at any time.

Missions – take missions from new contacts you meet as you travel to new airports and destinations.

Virtual Airlines – create your own Virtual Airline and recruit other AH2 pilots from around the world to fly passenger and cargo jobs! Advertise your airline on the Air Hauler 2 Hiring Bulletin Board. Accept and fly jobs from the Global Job Board and compete with other airlines for the best hauls.

Humanitarian missions – respond to real-world disasters by manufacturing and delivering relief supplies to local airports.

AI pilot skills tree system – AI pilots can be ‘trained’ in over 18 different skills which bring benefits to your company. As the AI pilots improve, they ‘level up’ in rank which gives them more skill points to spend. There is a skill tree which has five different tracks with individual skills in each and these can be unlocked by spending points. So, for example, an AI pilot who has five points in ‘Bungee Warrior’ will be subject to less in-flight cargo damage as a result of rough handling than one who has less (or no) points in that skill. Other examples are ‘Rocketman’, which provides a more efficient cruise (lower fuel costs), and ‘Short Stripper’ which lowers the runway landing requirements for AI pilots.

Take missions from clients at airports – supply them with rare commodities or perform photo recon flights or private charter flights.

Commodity trading – buy and sell commodities rather than just move them for clients. Make your own fortune trading between airports!

Upgrade your bases – upgrade them with fuel depots and commodity storage facilities, allowing you to hedge fuel prices and store commodities long term.

Factories and production – build factories at your bases and use them to produce desirable commodities which can’t be bought on the open market.

Find aircraft parts from vendors – find these at larger airports and use them to repair your fleet or build new aircraft yourself rather than buying them!

Type rating system – get qualified on aircraft before you or your AI pilots can fly them.

Buy and fly aircraft in your personal fleet – you can also transfer money from your company into your own personal account.

Buy new aircraft direct from the manufacturer, or buy second hand – have the aircraft shipped to you or go and collect them yourself and fly them home.

Map views with great circle routes – several map tile choices are available.