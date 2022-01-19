Aerosofts Twin Otter jetzt für MSFS erhältlich

Mein Kollege Patrick hat sich ja schon ausführlich mit ihr befasst und jetzt ist sie auch für alle erhältlich: die DHC-6 Twin Otter von Aerosoft.
Die vielseitige Twin-Turboprop kommt für den MSFS mit zahlreichen Ausstattungsmerkmalen und auch vielen verschiedenen Varianten:
- Full new development using all options of the platform
- Highly optimized modelling, prepared for use on PC and Xbox
- Wwise sound set with close to 300 spatially placed sounds
- Full use of decals to save on texture memory, very light on system resources
- Complex icing modelled on almost all surfaces and functional de-icing systems including electrical de-icing for probes and de-icing boots for leading edge
- Fully featured fuel systems (updated when MSFS adds more features)
- High-definition flight models for each model
- No additional navigation database needed
- MSFS checklists implemented
- Complete avionics stack (all compatible with available tweaks):
- Garmin 530 all-in-one GPS/Nav/Comm solution
- Garmin 430 all-in-one GPS/Nav/Comm solution
- Bendix/King KR-87 ADF Receiver
- Bendix/King KT-76C Transponder
- Bendix/King KAP140 Autopilot
- Intercontinental Altitude Alerter
- Collins 913K Autopilot Controller (used as repeater for the KAP140)
- Bendix/King KMA Audio Selector
- Collins FD-112V Flight Director
- Thirteen models:
- DHC6-100 Floats Passenger (Westcoast Air C-FGQH)
- DHC6-100 Wheels Cargo (Norway Airforce MXJ_67-062)
- DHC6-100_Wheels Passenger (Fuerza Aerea de chile 940)
- DHC6-300 Amphibian Passenger (Viking Air N153QS)
- DHC6-300 Floats Passenger (Trans Maldivian 8Q-TJM)
- DHC6-300 Floats Passenger Short Nose (Trans Maldivian 8Q-MAV)
- DHC6-300 Ski Cargo (British Antarctica Survey VP-FBB)
- DHC6-300 Tundra Wheels Cargo (Air Inuit C-GKCJ)
- DHC6-300 Tundra Wheels Passenger (Norlandair TF-NLC)
- DHC6-300 Wheels Cargo 3 Blade Prop (Aklak Air C-CDHC)
- DHC6-300 Wheels Cargo 4 Blade Prop (Aklak Air C-CDHC)
- DHC6-300 Wheels Skydiver (Perris Valley Skydiving N-708PV)
- DHC6-300 Wheels Passenger (Solomons Airline H4-FNT)
Erhältlich ist das lang erwartete Add-on zum Beispiel bei simMarket für knappe 36 Euro.