Aerosofts Twin Otter jetzt für MSFS erhältlich

Mein Kollege Patrick hat sich ja schon ausführlich mit ihr befasst und jetzt ist sie auch für alle erhältlich: die DHC-6 Twin Otter von Aerosoft.

Die vielseitige Twin-Turboprop kommt für den MSFS mit zahlreichen Ausstattungsmerkmalen und auch vielen verschiedenen Varianten:

  • Full new development using all options of the platform
    • Highly optimized modelling, prepared for use on PC and Xbox
    • Wwise sound set with close to 300 spatially placed sounds
    • Full use of decals to save on texture memory, very light on system resources
  • Complex icing modelled on almost all surfaces and functional de-icing systems including electrical de-icing for probes and de-icing boots for leading edge
  • Fully featured fuel systems (updated when MSFS adds more features)
  • High-definition flight models for each model
  • No additional navigation database needed
  • MSFS checklists implemented
  • Complete avionics stack (all compatible with available tweaks):
    • Garmin 530 all-in-one GPS/Nav/Comm solution
    • Garmin 430 all-in-one GPS/Nav/Comm solution
    • Bendix/King KR-87 ADF Receiver
    • Bendix/King KT-76C Transponder
    • Bendix/King KAP140 Autopilot
    • Intercontinental Altitude Alerter
    • Collins 913K Autopilot Controller (used as repeater for the KAP140)
    • Bendix/King KMA Audio Selector
    • Collins FD-112V Flight Director
  • Thirteen models:
    • DHC6-100 Floats Passenger (Westcoast Air C-FGQH)
    • DHC6-100 Wheels Cargo (Norway Airforce MXJ_67-062)
    • DHC6-100_Wheels Passenger (Fuerza Aerea de chile 940)
    • DHC6-300 Amphibian Passenger (Viking Air N153QS)
    • DHC6-300 Floats Passenger (Trans Maldivian 8Q-TJM)
    • DHC6-300 Floats Passenger Short Nose (Trans Maldivian 8Q-MAV)
    • DHC6-300 Ski Cargo (British Antarctica Survey VP-FBB)
    • DHC6-300 Tundra Wheels Cargo (Air Inuit C-GKCJ)
    • DHC6-300 Tundra Wheels Passenger (Norlandair TF-NLC)
    • DHC6-300 Wheels Cargo 3 Blade Prop (Aklak Air C-CDHC)
    • DHC6-300 Wheels Cargo 4 Blade Prop (Aklak Air C-CDHC)
    • DHC6-300 Wheels Skydiver (Perris Valley Skydiving N-708PV)
    • DHC6-300 Wheels Passenger (Solomons Airline H4-FNT)

Erhältlich ist das lang erwartete Add-on zum Beispiel bei simMarket für knappe 36 Euro.

