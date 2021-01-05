Aéroport de Paris-Le Bourget für FSX, P3Dv3 und P3Dv4

Kurz vor Weihnachten wurde der Airport Paris Le Bourget (ICAO: LFPB) von Simcreations veröffentlicht. Der Flughafen ist mit seinen drei Start- und Landebahnen einer der größten Geschäftsflughäfen in Europa. Ob die Szenerie auch in P3Dv5 lauffähig ist, reichen wir nach (Email an den Entwickler ist raus).
Features :
- Custom Ground Textures
- Very realistic ground markings
- Accurate representation of all airport buildings
- Custom photoreal textures (50cm/px)
- Precise AFCAD made from the most recent data
- Realistic night environment (effects & textures)
- Static aircrafts (Private jets, A320, ATR42)
- Full compatibility with FTX Global/Vectors