Aéroport de Paris-Le Bourget für FSX, P3Dv3 und P3Dv4

Kurz vor Weihnachten wurde der Airport Paris Le Bourget (ICAO: LFPB) von Simcreations veröffentlicht. Der Flughafen ist mit seinen drei Start- und Landebahnen einer der größten Geschäftsflughäfen in Europa. Ob die Szenerie auch in P3Dv5 lauffähig ist, reichen wir nach (Email an den Entwickler ist raus).

Features :

  • Custom Ground Textures
  • Very realistic ground markings
  • Accurate representation of all airport buildings
  • Custom photoreal textures (50cm/px)
  • Precise AFCAD made from the most recent data
  • Realistic night environment (effects & textures)
  • Static aircrafts (Private jets, A320, ATR42)
  • Full compatibility with FTX Global/Vectors

