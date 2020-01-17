Aeroplane Heaven: Hawker Hurricane MK1 erschienen

Ein neuer Warbird am P3D Himmel: Aeroplane Heaven haben die Hawker Hurricane MK1 released,

die ab sofort für FSX, P3D1 bis P3D4 verfügbar ist. Die Britin war ein wichtiges Asset im frühen 2. Weltkrieg und konnte trotz Performance-Problemen in großen Höhen viele deutsche Bomber abfangen. Heute ist die Hurricane nur noch ein Flugzeug fürs Museum und für Airshows. Eine detailierte Umsetzung liefert Aeroplane Heaven jetzt für den Sim – in zwei Versionen: Einer PBR-freien Version für alle Sims bis zum Prepar3D in der Version 4.3, und eine Version die ab Version 4.4 mit nutzbar ist. Das Flugzeug gibt es im Simmarket im All-Sim-Bundlepreis für 46 Euro, einzeln kostet das Addon jeweils 35 Euro.

Hier die Features der P3D4.4+-Version:

Exterior:

High fidelity modeling with unprecedented details

Full PBR (Physical – Based – Rendering) textures (P3DV4.5)

Complete, finely- detailed and authentic Merlin engine under removable covers

Detailed Browning Machine Guns under removable cover

Choice of exhaust stacks (“fishtail”or round profile, depending on configuration of prop)

Choice of propellers and spinners – Rotol or DeHavilland

Jettisonable canopy using the correct lever in the cockpit.

Unique evocative Battle of Britain standing pilot figure (Optional via switch)

Authentic refueling bowser truck

Correct remote battery starting cart

Exhaust flames on startup

Retractable tail-hook and catapult bobbins on the Sea Hurricane.

Separate “restored” model with modern pilot.

Animated, authentic RAF WW2 pilot and Modern “Air display”pilot with helmet visor and oxy mask (in restored version.)

Interior:

Highly authentic, fully detailed cockpit finished in full PBR materials and textures (P3DV4.5)

All switches, levers and controls fully functional

Correct landing light controls with “dipping” control lever and three-way switch (left or right selectable)

Working, authentic dual-action lever for flaps and landing gear.

Accurate tail-hook controls will latch and lock the Sea Hurricane hook when deployed.

Separate “late model” interior as installed in the “restored”version

Collimated gunsight reticle

Working rear-view mirror (P3DV4 only)

Systems

Systems include engine overheat and failure

Functional 2-stage supercharger (on restored and Sea Hurricane versions)

Functional boost cut-out.

Authentic working “auto”mixture control

Choice of engine-driven or manual hydraulics pump.

The following liveries are included in the package:

V6864 DT-A Flown by Squadron Leader Robert “Bob” Stanford-Tuck, 257 Squadron RAF Coltishall, 1940

P3576 GN-A Flown by Flight Lieutenant James Brindley Nicolson, 249 Squadron RAF Leconfield, Yorkshire August 1940.

P2921 GZ-L Flown by (then) acting Flight Leader “Pete” Brothers, 32 Squadron RAF Biggin Hill 1940

R4175 RF-R Flown by Polish pilot Josef Frantisek RAFVR 303 Squadron (Warsaw) RAF September 1940.

V7357 SD-F Flown by FltSgt J.H. “Ginger” Lacy 501 Squadron RAF Gravesend September 1940.

P2923 VY-R Flown by PO Albert Lewis 85 Squadron RAF Castle Camps (Debden) July 1940.

P2725 TM-B Flown by Flight Lieutenant Raymond T Holmes 504 Squadron RAF .

P3675 UF-S Flown by Flight Lieutenant Michael “Mike” Robinson 601 Squadron RAF Exeter 1940.

R4118 UP-W Flown by Various pilots of 605 Squadron RAF Drem 17th August 1940.

R4118 RESTORED.

V7467 LE-D Flown by Squadron Leader Douglas Bader 242 Squadron RAF Coltishall 1940.

Professional quality paint kit (available after product launch).

Authentic flight dynamics, stereo sound package and a full suite of special effects are included.