Aarhus X von Vidan Design für FSX/P3D

Ja, Aarhus X wurde von Vidan Design bisher als Freeware angeboten. Nun wurde der dänische Airport mit dem ICAO EKAH laut Angaben der Entwickler “realistisch neu erstellt” und ist damit auch gleich zu P3Dv5 kompatibel. Zudem gibt es bis zum 16.08.2020 auf die anderen Vidan Design Produkte aktuell 30% Rabatt…
Features:
- Highly detailed rendition of Aarhus Airport (EKAH, AAR)
- Highly detailed airport terminal
- Dynamic apron lights (P3D only)
- Animated 3D persons (P3D only)
- HD building textures (4096×4096 pixels) created from on-site photography
- Custom modelled ground support vehicles
- Photo real ground textures at 40cm/pixel resolution
- High quality modelled airport buildings
- Custom modelled military buildings and vehicles
- Custom modelled vegetation, grass, trees
- Hand placed autogen
- Designed to blend seamlessly with ORBX Global Base
- Scenery Configurator
System Requirements:
- FSX, FSX: Steam Edition, Lockheed Martin P3Dv4 or P3Dv5
- Download size: 1.2 GB
- Installation size: 1.64 GB