A_A Sceneries released Phuket 2020 ( VTSP )

A_A Sceneries hat Phuket 2020 veröffentlicht.

Der beliebte Airport in Thailand wurde auf den aktuellen Stand gebracht und läuft nun von FSX – Prepar3D V4.

Das verspricht der Entwickler :

  • High detailed ground poly for parking and runway. The ground poly is made by native material in P3d version. It has bump map and reflection of the rain.
  • Photoscenery of the airport changes with seasons.
  • Animated vehicles in the airport and animated cars in the parking lots.
  • Animated jetway control by SODE. Set your parking break for your aircraft and the gate will be selected automatically. Press tab-S and the SODE menu will come out let you control you jetway.
  • Highly detailed terminals.
  • Real life night light. P3d version has dynamic lights.
  • Custom-made 3D cars in the parking lot.
  • Animated windsock. The model changes with the wind speed and direction.

Phuket kann im Simmarket für 21,42€ erworben werden , Besitzer der alten Version erhalten die Szenerie zu einem vergünstigten Preis von 14,28€.

