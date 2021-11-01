7900 ist die neue Version…

…der Open Beta für die Wetterküche ActiveSky im P3Dv5. Damit wurde die Darstellung des Wetters nochmal signifikant verbessert. Auch für den Enhanced Atmosphere Mode wurde an Verbesserungen gearbeitet. Das Update ist kostenlos und kann hier heruntergeladen werden.

Auch erwähnt sei, das bis zum 03.11. 40% Discount auf ActiveSky gibt.

Changelog

Open Beta Update – August 19, 2021

– [08/19/21] Significant visibility handling changes for better accuracy, reduced hard line depiction at lower altitudes, and better smoothing when using P3D v5.2 HF1 (or later)

– [08/19/21] Disabled the application of Low and High altitude Volfog horizon distance adjustments when in EA mode, since these options do not have the intended effect – these option descriptions and User’s Guide reference items have been modified to indicate that these options only apply to non-EA mode

– [08/19/21] Removed Maximum Upper Visibility option description in User’s Guide (option removed in previous update and forced to 200 miles for best results)

– [08/19/21] Fixed issue related to Cloud Draw Distance and EA mode with legacy (non-volumetric) clouds, where ASP3D would reduce the apparent cloud draw distance to 80 miles regardless of CDD settings

– [08/19/21] Various small documentation and user option description updates regarding EA-mode applicability

– [08/11/21] Fixed an issue related to loading of multiple previously-saved offline weather files