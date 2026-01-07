100 Jahre Lufthansa – Überblick der MSFS-Liveries (Stand 6. Januar 2026)

Am 6. Januar 2026 blickte Lufthansa auf 100 Jahre Unternehmensgeschichte. Der Überblick listet verfügbare Jubiläums-Lackierungen für den Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS):
Aerosoft
- CRJ 900 – MSFS 2024 – steffieth
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/101187/aerosoft-crj-900-lufthansa-100-year-anniversary
Asobo
- Boeing 747-8i – MSFS 2024 – steffieth
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/100993/asobo-boeing-747-8i-lufthansa-100-year-anniversary
Cows
- DA42 – MSFS 2024 – VisualDigits
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/101976/cows-da42-lufthansa-100-years-aniversary-livery-with-dynamic-registry
Fenix
- A320 – MSFS 2020 / MSFS 2024 – normandyq8
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/100771/fenixsim-a320-lufthansa-100-year-anniversary-requested
FlyByWire
- A320 (A32NX) – MSFS 2020 – normandyq8
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/100819/flybywire-a32x-lufthansa-100-year-anniversary-8k
- A380 – MSFS 2020 / MSFS 2024 – steffieth
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/101026/flybywire-a380-lufthansa-4k
iniBuilds
- A320neo (v2) – MSFS 2024 – steffieth
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/101060/inibuilds-a320-v2-lufthansa-100-year-anniversary
- A350-900 – MSFS 2020 / MSFS 2024 – rayq167
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/100601/inibuilds-a350-900-lufthansa-100-year-anniversary
Hinweis: Eine Livery ist via iniManager kostenfrei verfügbar (‑900 und ‑1000).
Horizon Simulations
- B787-9 (RR) – MSFS 2020 / MSFS 2024 – MRDOG
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/98237/lufthansa-100-years-livery-d-abpu-b787-9-rr-8k-4k
PMDG
- B737-800 – MSFS 2024 – steffieth
Hinweis: fiktionale Livery
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/101726/pmdg-b737-800-lufthansa-100-year-anniversary-fictional
- B777F – MSFS 2020 – gnt5866
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/99730/lufthansa-cargo-100-yrs-pmdg-b777f
- B777-200ER – MSFS 2020 – gnt5866
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/100058/lufthansa-100-yrs-pmdg-b777-200er
- B777-200LR – MSFS 2020 – gnt5866
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/100059/lufthansa-100-yrs-pmdg-b777-200lr
- B777-300ER – MSFS 2024 – gnt5866
Quelle: https://de.flightsim.to/file/99856/lufthansa-100-yrs-pmdg-b777-300er
Bert Groner