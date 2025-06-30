SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW26/25: Neue Produkte & Updates

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- MM Simulations – LGSM Samos International Airport MSFS24/20
- Just Flight – FS Traffic MSFS20/24
- FS2Crew – iFly 737 MAX8 Edition MSFS20/24
- Sierrasim Simulation – La Tontouta Intl. Airport NWWW MSFS24
- Sierrasim Simulation – La Tontouta Intl. Airport NWWW MSFS20
- BDOAviation – Adisutjipto Yogyakarta WAHH MSFS20
- Drzewiecki Design – YSWS Western Sydney Airport MSFS20/24
- RKBridger – Portland and Columbia River Bridges MSFS24/20
- South Oak Co – FS Birds South America South MSFS24/20
- FlyingArt – Soft Brake MSFS20/24
- CanuckAir – A20 Sun Valley Arizona MSFS24/20
- FSXcenery – KPDT Eastern Oregon Reg Airport MSFS20
- Taburet – Turks and Caicos Water Mask MSFS24
- Taburet – Switzerland Austria Airports Trees Clear MSFS24/20
- Aerosoft – Airport Hamburg XP12
- DominicDesignTeam – KAMA Rick Husband Amarillo Intl XP12
- Thomas Krumins Scenery – Catania Sicily LICC XP11/12
- NN/A – K-FS-Sim-Tool (MSFS, X-Plane, P3D)
- FlightSimDesign Chile – Mesh 2025 Central Asia FSX P3D4-6
PRODUKT UPDATES :
- Just Flight – FS Traffic MSFS20/24 v1.0.8
- MM Simulations – LGSM Samos Intl Airport MSFS24/20 v1.0.1
- MK Studios – Helsinki MSFS v1.1.2
- MK Studios – Seattle Airport KSEA MSFS24/20 v1.0.2
- MK Studios – Zurich Intl Airport LSZH MSFS24/20 v1.1.0
- MK Studios – Montreal–Trudeau Airport CYUL MSFS24/20 v1.3.0
- Lionheart Creations – Quickie Q200 MSFS v1.2.5
- ACO Design Studio – Taiwan Songshan Intl Airport MSFS20 v1.1.2
- Pilot Experience Sim – Bordeaux LFBD V2 MSFS24/20 v2.1.1
- Pilot Experience Sim – Saint-Tropez LFTZ MSFS v1.4.1
- Pilot Experience Sim – Isafjordur BIIS MSFS24/20 v1.1.4
- IronSim – VQPR Paro International Airport MSFS20
- Mango Studios – LGSK Airport XP11/XP12 v1.1
- Virtualcol – EMB 190-195 Series MSFS v3.0.25
- TAIMODELS – Manchester Int’l Airport MSFS v1.4
- BDOaviation – Crotone Airport LIBC/CRV MSFS20 v1.7.3
- ToLiss Inc – A330-900 for XP11/12 v1.0.5
- ToLiss Inc – ToLiss A320neo for X-Plane 11 & 12 v1.1.7
- ToLiss Inc – ToLiss Airbus A319 XP11/12 v1.10.2
- ToLiss Inc – ToLiss Airbus A321 XP11/12 v1.7.3
- Verticalsim – KRSW – Southwest FL Intl MS20/24 v1.0.1
- FSDG – Mauritius MSFS v1.6
- JustSim – Luxembourg Findel Airport NG Series MSFS20 v1.2
- Sim Federation – Embraer ERJ-145 MSFS24/20 v1.0.19
Angebote :
- SIMMARKET FSexpo Sale +100 selected quality products for MSFS X-Plane P3D up to 50% OFF
- Fly The Maddog 20% OFF until July 03rd
- FS Traffic MSFS24/20 20% OFF until July 08th
- BDOaviation 25% OFF until July 17th
- Barelli MSFS Addon 25% OFF until June 30th
- MM Simulations up to 40% OFF until July 08th
- FSX3D 50% OFF until July 08th
- FS2Crew 30% OFF and 40% OFF until July 13th / July 11th
- Azrsim 50% OFF until July 07th
- Sierrasim Simulation 40% OFF until July 06th
- Fly 2 High 35% OFF until July 17th
- Flying Fries 20–50% OFF until July 03rd
- TropicalSim 25% OFF until June 30th
- RDPresets 25% OFF until July 10th
- Verticalsim 35% OFF until June 30th
- SimNord 25% OFF until July 08th
- The Secret Studio 30% OFF until July 10th
- TechnoBrain up to 80% OFF until July 10th
- VueloSimple 25% OFF until July 08th
- FlightControlReplay 5 20% OFF until July 15th
- SuperSonic 35% OFF until July 01st
- GloballArt 30% OFF until July 01st
- PrealSoft 28–30% OFF until July 01st