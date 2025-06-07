SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW23/25: Neue Produkte & Updates

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- TaiModels – Singapore Changi Int’l Airport MSFS20/24
- TropicalSim – Aruba TNCA V2 MSFS20
- SamScene – Qingdao Jiaodong ZSQD MSFS20/24
- ProPair Flight Ltd. – KBJC Rocky Mountain Airport MSFS24
- KiwiFlightSim – NSAS NSFQ Manu’a Islands American Samoa MSFS24/20
- TaiModels – Singapore Changi Int’l Airport XP12
- Simman – Mae Sot International Airport VTPM MSFS
- Aviation Sim Design – EDAZ Schönhagen Airport MSFS24
- Island Creations – Fuerteventura Scenery Standard MSFS24
- Island Creations – Fuerteventura Scenery Premium MSFS24
- Island Creations – Fuerteventura Scenery Premium+ MSFS24
- Barelli MSFS Addon – Milano Malpensa 2024 MSFS2024
- Barelli MSFS Addon – Air Base Istrana LIPS MSFS24
- RKSoftware – FStarter24 V3 MSFS24/20
- Flight Panels – Cessna 172 Stream Deck Profile MSFS20
- JayDee Gaming – JayDee’s EFB – Checklist App MSFS24
- FSXcenery – KSLE Salem Municipal Airport MSFS24/20
- MFSG – Miyazaki Airport RJFM MSFS24/20
- Taburet – Maldives XP12
- Taburet – Antarctica Icebergs XP12
PRODUKT UPDATES :
- Aerosoft – FlightSim Studio – B727 Passenger MSFS20/24 v1.1.0
- Aerosoft – FlightSim Studio – B727 Freighter MSFS20/24
- MK Studios – Dusseldorf Airport EDDL MSFS20/24 v1.0.2
- MM Simulations – LTBJ Izmir Intl. Airport V2 MSFS20/24 v2.0.3
- MM Simulations – BKPR – Prishtina Intl Airport MSFS24/20 v1.0.4
- IndiaFoxtEcho – F-14 Tomcat MSFS20 v1.1.9
- IndiaFoxtEcho – M-346 Master MSFS v1.0.9
- PILOT’S FSG – Dash 7 MSFS24/20 v1.72
- Pilot Experience Sim – Montpellier LFMT MSFS24/20 v2.1.1
- iniBuilds – Los Angeles KLAX MSFS20 v1.3.1
- JustFlight – 146 Professional XP12 v1.0.1
- ACO Design Studio – Taiwan Kaohsiung Intl Airport MSFS20 v1.1.0
- SNJ Sim – Fukuoka Airport MSFS v1.2.0
- Worthen Core Designs – Miami Skyline 2025 MSFS24/20 v2.1
- TaiModels – Singapore Changi Int’l Airport MSFS20/24 v1.2
- Spinoza – EDLM Marl Loemühle MSFS v2.4.3
- LI Scenery Studio – Xining Caojiapu Airport ZLXN MSFS20 v1.1.0
- Bijan Habashi – Seasons Enhanced by Bijan MSFS24 v2.8
- Lorby-SI – Axis and Ohs V4 FSX P3D MSFS v4.54
- REX – REX Atmos MSFS20 v7.4.205.0603
- Flysimware LLC – Grumman G-44A Widgeon MSFS v2.1.0
- UK2000 Scenery – University of Illinois Willard MSFS24/20 v1.0.2
- Teikof Studio – MPSM Scarlett Martinez Int. MSFS v1.0.2
- Teikof Studio – MNCI Corn Island Int. MSFS
- Barelli MSFS Addon – Venezia LIPZ Intl – MSFS2024 v1.2
- Barelli MSFS Addon – Torino Airport LIMF MSFS v1.3.2
- SamScene – Qingdao Jiaodong ZSQD MSFS20/24 v1.1.2
- SamScene – Kunming Changshui ZPPP MSFS20/24 v1.5
- Aeroplane Heaven – Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A – MSFS v1.7.4
- CAT3DUAL Studios – DTKA Tabarka-Ain Draham MSFS24 v2.1
- CAT3DUAL Studios – DTKA Tabarka-Ain Draham MSFS20 v1.1