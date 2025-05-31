SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW22/25: Neue Produkte & Updates

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- MK Studios – Düsseldorf Airport EDDL MSFS20/24
- JustSim – Luxembourg Findel Airport-NG Series MSFS20
- MM Simulations – LTBJ Izmir Intl. Airport V2 MSFS20/24
- MXI Design – LTFJ Istanbul Sabiha Gökcen – MSFS24/20
- CLI4D Designs – Bora Bora Improvement Project MSFS24
- Verticalsim – KRSW – Southwest Florida International MSFS20
- KiwiFlightSim – NSAS NSFQ Manu’a Islands, American Samoa MSFS24/20
- TropicalSim – Aruba TNCA V2 MSFS20
- FSSDesigner – SVMD Alberto Carnevalli Airport MSFS20
- Flight Panels – Cessna 172 Stream Deck Profile MSFS20
- Perseverance Scenery – Sandtoft Airfield EGCF MSFS24
- Propair Flight Ltd. – EYKA Kaunas International Airport MSFS24
- Propair Flight Ltd. – KLRG Lincoln Regional Airport MSFS24
- Propair Flight Ltd. – KSGU St. George Regional Airport MSFS24
- Propair Flight Ltd. – YSNF Norfolk Island Airport MSFS24
- MFSG – Miyazaki Airport RJFM MSFS24/20
- RKsoftware – FStarter24 V3 – MSFS24/20
- Low-End PC Studios – SPRU Trujillo Airport Peru MSFS24
- African Skies – Addis Ababa Bole International MSFS24
- Colombian Virtual – Williams Field NZWD Antarctic MSFS20/24
- Seeingsky Inc – SimFly Pad A340 Premium Panel – XP12
- Taburet – Mauritius Reunion Rodrigues XP12
PRODUKT UPDATES :
- FlyTampa – Sydney MSFS24/20 v2.6
- Pilot Experience Sim – Biarritz V2 LFBZ MSFS24/20 v2.1.2
- IndiaFoxtEcho – T-45C Goshawk MSFS v1.4.6
- AzurPoly – OV-10 Bronco MSFS24/20 v1.2.1
- AzurPoly – TB-30 Epsilon MSFS24/20 v1.2.5
- AzurPoly – Fouga Magister MSFS24/20 v1.4.1
- AzurPoly – Bede BD-5J MSFS24/20 v2.2.4
- DominicDesignTeam – KIND Indianapolis Airport V2 MSFS20/24 v2.1
- CLI4D Designs – Bora Bora Improvement Project MSFS v2.0
- UK2000 Scenery – City of Derry Airport MSFS24/20 v1.0.3
- UK2000 Scenery – Carlisle Airport EGNC MSFS v1.4.2
- Salvuz – LATI Tirana International Airport MSFS20 v1.20
- Salvuz – LIRP Pisa Int. Airport MSFS24
- mamudesign – ProjectLIFTS – CableCar & Chairlifts MSFS v1.0.1
- SamScene – USA Modern Cities Vol.3 MSFS v1.3
- SamScene – New York City Times V2 MSFS2024 v2.0.5
- HALUA6683 – ZUGH Sichuan Guanghan Airport MSFS20 v1.0.4
- Virtualcol – CRJ-200 for MSFS v1.50.36
- Mango Studios – FF 767 Sound Pack V2 XP11/12 v2.01HF1
- Lorby-SI – Axis and Ohs v4 FSX P3D MSFS
- JKTools – PathTracker for MSFS 2024 v1.0.8