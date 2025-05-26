SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW21/25: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- ACO Design Studio – Taiwan Songshan Intl Airport MSFS24
- ACO Design Studio – RCTP Taiwan Taoyuan Intl Airport MSFS24
- France VFR – North-East VFR Airports MSFS24/20
- WingSim – SKAR Armenia MSFS24/20
- DFFlyer Direct – Pittsburgh City & Bridges MSFS20
- Golden Age Simulations – GAS Boeing Stearman Package V3 MSFS20
- Just Flight – 146 Professional XP12
- FSX3D – LFKC Calvi St-Catherine MSFS24
- MXI Design – LTFJ Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen – MSFS24/20
- Propair Flight Ltd. – EYKA Kaunas International Airport MSFS24
- Papa Hotel – Netherlands PA-28 Warrior II Livery Pack MSFS24
- Papa Hotel – Netherlands PA-28 Warrior II Livery Pack MSFS20
- Worthen Core Designs – Ultra Music Festival Miami, FL MSFS
- Worthen Core Designs – Miami Skyline 2025 – MSFS
- Worthen Core Designs – Miami Port, Bridges, Metrorail – MSFS24
- Taburet – Bahamas Turks and Caicos XP12
- FlightSimDesign Chile – MESH 2025 East Asia FSX P3D4-6
PRODUKT UPDATES
- Aerosoft – Toolbar Pushback Pro MSFS v1.1.1
- Aerosoft – Chania – Ioannis Daskalogiannis XP12/11 XP12 Compatibility Update
- WF Scenery Studio – Hong Kong Intl VHHH MSFS24 v1.0.2
- Just Flight – PA-28R Arrow III Turbo Arrow III/IV MSFS v0.6.2
- Flysimware LLC – C414AW Chancellor MSFS v4.7.2
- iniBuilds – Innsbruck LOWI MSFS24 v1.03
- Lisium – EVRA – Riga International MSFS20/24 v1.1
- Spinoza – EDLM Marl Loemühle MSFS v2.4.2
- SwissMilSim – De Havilland Venom DH-112 Mk4 MSFS v2.3
- iniBuilds – A300-600R Airliner MSFS20 v1.1.6
- IndiaFoxtEcho – MB-339 MSFS v1.4.10
- IndiaFoxtEcho – T-45C Goshawk MSFS v1.4.5
- Fox Two Models – KTVC – Cherry Capital MSFS v1.1
- HALUA6683 – ZUGH Sichuan Guanghan Airport MSFS20 v1.0.3
- ProPair Flight Ltd. – ProPair Flight Shark 600 MSFS24 v0.5.0
- ProPair Flight Ltd. – ProPair Flight Shark 600 MSFS20 v0.5.0
SALES#
- FlightControlReplay 5 – 20% OFF MSFS24/20 P3D5–6 until June 01st
- HiFi Active Sky Series – 20% OFF MSFS XP P3D until June 02nd
- MM Simulations – 30% OFF MSFS XP until June 06th
- FS2Crew – Up to 30% OFF MSFS P3D
- Fly 2 High – 30% OFF MSFS until May 25th
- SimNord – 40% OFF until June 05th
- 61Tree Studio – 42% OFF MSFS until May 27th