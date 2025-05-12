SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW19/25: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- LivToAir – Cessna Citation CJ3+ MSFS24
- LivToAir – Cessna Citation CJ3+ MSFS20
- RHDSimulations – 767-200/200ER/300ER Pack MSFS20
- AeroSachs – Tecnam P2008JC MKII MSFS
- SamScene – Honolulu Modern City MSFS24/20
- Impulse Simulations – Canberra Intl. Airport YSCB MSFS
- JustSim – Hamburg Airport XP12
- Aerosoft GmbH – Airport Split X-Plane 12/11
- SamScene – Atlanta Modern City MSFS24/20
- SamScene – San Francisco Modern City MSFS24/20
- SamScene – Charlotte Modern City MSFS24/20
- RHDSimulations – 767-200/200ER MSFS20
- LivToAir – Cessna Citation CJ3+ MSFS24/20
- Arezone-Aviation Soundstudios – Cessna 182Q Skylane II MSFS20
- Impulse Simulations – Alice Springs Airport YBAS MSFS
- Impulse Simulations – Bendigo Regional Airport YBDG MSFS
- Impulse Simulations – Bundaberg Regional Airport YBUD MSFS
- Impulse Simulations – Coffs Harbour Airport YCFS MSFS
- Impulse Simulations – Townsville City Landmarks MSFS
- Middle Asia Developers – Fergana Int Airport (UTFF) MSFS20/24
- Middle Asia Developers – Nukus Int Airport (UTNN) MSFS20/24
- Middle Asia Developers – Karshi Int Airport (UTSK) MSFS20/24
- Middle Asia Developers – Urgench Int Airport (UTNU) MSFS24
- Middle Asia Developers – Urgench Int Airport (UTNU) MSFS20
- Middle Asia Developers – Samarkand Int Airport (UTSS) MSFS20
- Middle Asia Developers – Samarkand Int Airport (UTSS) MSFS24
- Middle Asia Developers – Dushanbe Int Airport (UTDD) MSFS20/24
- Middle Asia Developers – Astana Intl Airport (UACC) MSFS20/24
- Middle Asia Developers – Turkistan Airport (UAIT) MSFS20
- Middle Asia Developers – Turkistan Airport (UAIT) MSFS24
- Middle Asia Developers – Aktau Int Airport (UATE) MSFS20/24
- Middle Asia Developers – Airport Ust-Kamenogorsk (UASK) MSFS20/24
- Middle Asia Developers – Almaty Int Airport (UAAA) MSFS24/20
PRODUKT UPDATES :
- Pilot Experience Sim – Rijeka LDRI MSFS24 v1.0.2
- Flying Fries – Gabriel BK160-TR MSFS24/20 v1.2.0
- REX – REX Atmos MSFS20 v7.3.2025.0503
- Richer Simulations – CaribSky: TBPB 2020 MSFS v1.05
- FlyBoy Simulations – RANS S6S MSFS24 v1.4.1
- EZMods – The XCub ClassicFX for MSFS24 v1.2.2
- Flysimware – Learjet 35A MSFS v7.4
- Flysimware – L35A Medevac Expansion Pack MSFS2020 v1.1.2
- Flysimware – L35A Cargo Expansion Pack MSFS2020 v1.1.2
- Aeroplane Heaven – Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A – MSFS v1.7.2.1
- iniBuilds – A300-600R Airliner Premium MSFS24
- Bear Studios – MiG-15bis MSFS24/20 v1.4.0
- Bear Studios – MiG-15UTI MSFS24/20 v1.4.0
- JustFlight – SC Designs F-5E Tiger II MSFS v1.0.3
- FlyDrive4D – Caribbean Pack Vol.1 MSFS v2