SIMMARKET EXPRESS KW18/25: Neue Produkte & Updates & Sales

SIMMARKET Express – Wochenübersicht
Eine kompakte Zusammenfassung der aktuellen Produkte und Updates aus dem Shop. Die Liste ermöglicht einen schnellen Überblick über alle relevanten Neuheiten der vergangenen Woche.
NEUE PRODUKTE
- MK Studios – Seattle Airport KSEA MSFS24/20
- Fly 2 High – KFNT Bishop Intl Airport MSFS20/24
- SamScene – Miami Modern City MSFS24/20
- FS2Crew – Animated FO PMDG 737 SOP2 MSFS20
- SamScene – Boston Modern City MSFS24/20
- JayDee Gaming – Clean Windshield MSFS 2024
- Flyndrive4D – Caribbean Pack Vol.3 MSFS
- Arezone-Aviation Soundstudios – Cessna 182Q Skylane II MSFS20
- JayDee Gaming – Clean Windshield MSFS 2024 Default
- MFSG – Almaty Intl UAAA MSFS24/20
- FSXcenery – KRKS Rock Springs-Sweetwater Airport MSFS20/24
- DarkBlueScenery – ZYJS Jiansanjiang Shidi Airport XP12
- MFSG – Almaty Intl UAAA FS2004 FSX P3D3-5
PRODUCT UPDATES :
- JustFlight – BEAR Studios MiG-15UTI Jet Trainer MSFS v1.4
- JustFlight – SC Designs F-5E Tiger II MSFS v1.0.3
- JustFlight – DC Designs F-15 C, D, E & I Eagle MSFS v1.9
- Flyndrive4D – Caribbean Pack Vol1 MSFS v2.0
- Northern Sky Studio – Kahului Airport MSFS v1.4.0
- Northern Sky Studio – Lihue Airport MSFS v1.2.0
- AZRsim – OERK Riyadh Saudi Arabia V3 MSFS20/24 v3.7
- Aeroplane Heaven – Supermarine Spitfire Mk1A MSFS v1.7.2
- WDF Avia – VTSM Samui Intl MSFS24 v1.1
- Teikof Studio – SKIP San Luis Airport Ipiales MSFS v1.0.3
- Simulación Extrema – SAWH Ushuaia MSFS v2.5
- HALUA6683 – ZUGH Sichuan Guanghan Airport MSFS20 v1.0.2
ANGEBOTE :
- FSrealistic Pro 33% Off MSFS24/20 until May 14th
- Atelic 30% off MSFS20/24 Kos and Madeira until May 06th
- WF Scenery Studio 20% off MSFS 20/24 P3D until May 07th
- JustSim 20% MSFS XP P3D off until May 04th
- SLH Sim Designs 35% off MSFS until May 08th
- Flysimware up to 50% off MSFS P3D until May 07th
- Siamflight up to 20% off until May 08th
- X-Crafts 30% off X-Plane All E-Jets until May 09th
- RDpresets 25% off MSFS P3D until May 16th
- MM Simulations up to 40% off MSFS XP until May 06th
- AZRsim 50% off MSFS20/24 until May 19th